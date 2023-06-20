Former ‘Idol’ contestant to play Murray Saturday

MURRAY – Former “American Idol” contestant and Kentucky native Alex Miller will headline the second in the Murray Summer Concert Series this Saturday at Hop Hound Brew Pub.
Miller is from Lancaster, which is the county seat of Garrand County in central Kentucky. According to his website, Miller has used the popularity he earned during “American Idol” season 19 and embraced the lessons he learned from the show’s superstar coaches. The 6-foot 6-inch 20-year-old stands out in a crowd, but aside from his physically imposing appearance, he is known for his “rich and distinctive baritone voice, songwriting skills and love of traditional and modern Country music,” his site says.
After his “Idol” exit, Miller quickly secured management, signed with Nashville-based Billy Jam Records, and released his well-received debut album, “Miller Time.” His site says the album displays a broad range of Miller’s influences, including swing, bluegrass, country and gospel. His singles so far have included “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya,” “Through With You” and “When God Made The South.”
In a telephone interview, Miller said his late grandfather, GB Miller, was one of his best friends, and inspired him to start playing guitar at a young age. Miller said he started taking guitar lessons when he was about 6 years old, and about a year after he started, GB started taking him to play at clubs, honky tonks, nursing homes and other small gigs. He said he began writing songs not long after he started playing guitar, but it wasn’t until he was in middle school that he felt like he had his breakthrough moment.
“I’ve been writing songs, I guess, since I started playing guitar; I started writing when I was about 7 or 8,” Miller said. “By the time I was really professionally going after it, I would have been 16 or 17. The first song I really wrote was ‘I’m Over You, So Get Over Me.’ It's the song that I did on ‘American Idol’ and it's about my ex-girlfriend. I wrote that in sixth grade. I was kind a vengeful kid writing a breakup song for my ex-girlfriend, and then I did it in front of the whole entire school – which she did not appreciate, but I loved it!”
Miller was quick to add that he and the girl are still pretty close friends, though “she won’t ever let me live that down.”
Miller said he got his first real break at age 10 when he became a regular performer at Renfro Valley, a music venue in Mount Vernon.
“That was really a big deal for me,” Miller said. “It set me up for a long career because when you're at Renfro Valley, you’ve got to know music and learn music, so I had to start knowing and learning when I was about 9, 10, 11 years old,” Miller said. “Speaking of Renfro Valley, here’s something interesting about my band. Renfro let go of all their Friday and Saturday night jamboree players about four or five years ago, and those guys are some of the greatest musicians around in this area. So whenever it came time to put a band together, I reached out to all of them. It's really like Alex Miller on the road with Renfro Valley’s band because I hired every one of the guys that was in that band that I could find.”
Since appearing on “American Idol,” Miller has gotten the chance to fulfill many of his dreams, including playing huge venues opening for artists like Hank Williams Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice and Shenandoah. He also performed the last two years at the annual “Sunday Mornin’ Country” show at Nashville, Tennessee’s Grand Ole Opry House, the most recent of which was on June 11 and was hosted by legendary singer Brenda Lee. Although Miller said his grandfather died last July and it has been hard living without him, he is proud he was able to see some of his success.
“The last place he got to see me play was last year at ‘Sunday Mornin’ Country,’” Miller said. “Our goal was for me to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, and he got to see that happen, so that’s not a bad one for him to go out on, I guess.”
Miller continues to release new music, and just last Friday, he released a new single on streaming platforms. He has already played it on several local news shows in the Lexington area, but he said he is excited to play it this weekend for a live audience.
“It’ll be perfect for Murray, Kentucky. It’s called ‘Gettin’ Lucky in Kentucky’!” Miller said. “I think they’re really gonna like it.”
The show will be outside of Hop Hound Brew Pub in the Bel Air Shopping Center on South 12th Street. Music begins at 4 p.m. with performances from “Froggyland Idol” finalists. According to the event Facebook page, the top three vote-getters along with two at-large contestants will perform and open the concert before local artist Matt Boone takes the stage. The winner will be announced during the intermission before Miller closes out the night, the Facebook page said.
David Taylor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Pepsi Mid-America are the two main partners for the series. Other participating partners include Powersports of America, Hutson Inc., Woodcrafter’s Galleries Furniture, Max’s 641 Towing, Taylor Family Dental, Revolution Roofing and Renovations, the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, the Big Apple Grill & Bar, Hop Hound Brew Pub, Tap 216, the Murray Ledger & Times, Total Tech Solutions, Saputo, The Keg and Thornton Heating & Air.
