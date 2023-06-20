Former ‘Idol’ contestant to play Murray Saturday

Alex Miller is pictured performing at the Kentucky State Fair in 2022. The former "American Idol" contestant from Lancaster, Kentucky will be performing at Hop Hound Brew Pub Saturday as part of the Murray Summer Concert Series.

 Photo by Ryan Pike

MURRAY – Former “American Idol” contestant and Kentucky native Alex Miller will headline the second in the Murray Summer Concert Series this Saturday at Hop Hound Brew Pub.

Miller is from Lancaster, which is the county seat of Garrand County in central Kentucky. According to his website, Miller has used the popularity he earned during “American Idol” season 19 and embraced the lessons he learned from the show’s superstar coaches. The 6-foot 6-inch 20-year-old stands out in a crowd, but aside from his physically imposing appearance, he is known for his “rich and distinctive baritone voice, songwriting skills and love of traditional and modern Country music,” his site says. 