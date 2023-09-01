Former MSU cheerleader pleads to lesser charge in 2019 case

MURRAY – A former Murray State University cheerleader entered an Alford plea in Calloway Circuit Court Wednesday, though it was for a lesser charge than the one for which he was arrested four years ago.
Dannis Seay, 29, was indicted by a Calloway County grand jury in May 2019 on a charge of first-degree rape/incapable of consent-physically helpless. The indictment stated that the alleged crime occurred on March 22 when Seay allegedly “engaged in sexual intercourse with (the alleged victim) who was incapable of consent because she was physically helpless, in violation of Kentucky Revised Statute 510.040.”
Seay was reportedly a member of Murray State’s cheer squad during the 2018-19 academic year. Although he was a student at the time he was accused, an MSU official said at the time of the indictment that he was not scheduled to be part of the 2019-20 team.
Seay entered a not guilty plea at the time of his arrest and subsequent indictment, but on Wednesday, he pleaded guilty, pursuant to North Carolina vs. Alford, to sexual misconduct. An Alford plea is a type of guilty plea in which the defendant does not admit to committing a crime, but concedes that the prosecution likely has enough evidence to secure a conviction if the case were to go to trial.
Sexual misconduct is classified in Kentucky as a Class A misdemeanor, and the Commonwealth is recommending the maximum sentence of 12 months in prison. In contrast, first-degree rape is a Class B felony, which carries a potential 10-20-year sentence.
Seay is scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6. He is currently out on bond, and although he has moved to Ohio, he must be present for the sentencing hearing, a court official said.
Due to a conflict of interest within the staff of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in the 42nd Judicial Circuit, the case was prosecuted by 2nd Judicial District Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Boaz of McCracken County.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
