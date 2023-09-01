Former MSU cheerleader pleads to lesser charge in 2019 case
Seay

MURRAY – A former Murray State University cheerleader entered an Alford plea in Calloway Circuit Court Wednesday, though it was for a lesser charge than the one for which he was arrested four years ago.

Dannis Seay, 29, was indicted by a Calloway County grand jury in May 2019 on a charge of first-degree rape/incapable of consent-physically helpless. The indictment stated that the alleged crime occurred on March 22 when Seay allegedly “engaged in sexual intercourse with (the alleged victim) who was incapable of consent because she was physically helpless, in violation of Kentucky Revised Statute 510.040.” 

Recommended for you