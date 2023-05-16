MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said Monday it had charged 45-year-old Murray resident Marcellous Foster with being a fugitive from justice.
According to MPD, while officers were conducting a fraud investigation, they learned of a warrant for Foster’s arrest from the state of Texas. Officers arrested Foster and charged him with being a fugitive from justice and fraudulent use of a credit cared. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail. MPD said the investigation is still open and ongoing.
