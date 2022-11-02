Founders Day bicentennial celebration almost here

Calloway County Judge-Executive has recently been handing out these commemorative medallions to the public in honor of the county’s bicentennial. The county will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its official beginnings with Founders Day Thursday in Central Park.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – After three years of planning, the Calloway County Bicentennial Committee is excited to finally invite the public to Founders Day this Thursday.

Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said he knew after he took office in 2018 that he wanted the county to give its 200th anniversary the proper recognition when it arrived. Now that the week is here, he is eager for the public to come celebrate with local officials and invited guests from around the state.