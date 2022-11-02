Founders Day bicentennial celebration almost here

MURRAY – After three years of planning, the Calloway County Bicentennial Committee is excited to finally invite the public to Founders Day this Thursday.
Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said he knew after he took office in 2018 that he wanted the county to give its 200th anniversary the proper recognition when it arrived. Now that the week is here, he is eager for the public to come celebrate with local officials and invited guests from around the state.
“We have just been anticipating this for a long time, and I think I've been more on pins and needles in the last week or so (than ever before) just because you want everything to go off right, and you want people to really appreciate and understand the significance of this,” Imes said. “We’re 200 years old, and when you think about it, our country's just not that much older; it's really phenomenal. It's the people here that make this county what it is, and I just want people to enjoy the fellowship of the day and understand that we've only just begun, quite frankly. I know that (phrase is) used a lot of times, but I truly think our better days are ahead here. We've got such a wonderful community, we've got every attribute that you could think of that the Lord's given us, and I just think Thursday is going to be an awesome day.”
Deputy-Judge Executive Gina Winchester said she first organized the Bicentennial Committee, which she has chaired, in 2019. Of course, the pandemic put the committee’s meetings on hold during 2020, but its 15 members came back strong in 2021 and have met at least once a month for an entire year, she said. The committee worked on projects besides Founders Day, but Thursday’s event will be the culmination of all their work. Winchester said this has certainly been the longest time period she has ever spent planning for an event.
“I was going to say my daughter's wedding, but I don't think even that took that long!” she said with a laugh.
The celebration officially kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion in Central Park. Prior to that, though, VIP guests – including local and state elected officials – will meet at the old log cabin courthouse near the Bailey Pavilion, Winchester said. For the rest of the day, the public is encouraged to come get a good look at the historical landmark, which was built in Wadesboro – the original Calloway County seat – in 1823 for $100. It was reportedly the first public building in the Jackson Purchase and was the first of four courthouses in the county’s history.
“We will start with a photo op at the old courthouse,” Winchester said. “The park staff has cleaned that old courthouse up, and it will be unlocked Thursday for public viewing, which has never happened before that I know of. People will actually get to walk in and view and feel what it was like back in the day when court was actually held in that original courthouse.”
Winchester said people attending Founders Day may park at the front of Central Park. Shuttle buses will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to transport people to the amphitheater or to Playhouse in the Park when the free lunch is served later in the day.
The event will start with a presentation of colors from the ROTC, followed by Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell leading the crowd in singing the National Anthem. After an invocation from retired Glendale Road Church of Christ minister John Dale, Murray and Calloway County schoolchildren will present a choral performance. After Imes introduces guests, County Clerk Antonia Faulkner will read the recorded minutes from the first-ever Calloway County Fiscal Court meeting.
Bob Valentine will read a brief history of the county, and a proclamation from Gov. Andy Beshear will then be presented to mark the occasion. Lt. Gov. Jaqueline Coleman will be in attendance, Winchester said. This will be followed by the presentation of Congressional proclamations and ensemble performances from Murray and Calloway County students. The Founders Day opening ceremony will close with Nickell leading attendees in singing “My Old Kentucky Home.”
The Calloway County Tourism Commission will host a free lunch for community members from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Playhouse deck. During that time, the county will be selling and signing its special bicentennial book and actors from Playhouse will be portraying figures important to Calloway County’s history. Winchester said the cast will include Wayne Hogue-Shields as Nathan B. Stubblefield, Jackson Bell as Hawk Taylor, Holly Bloodworth as Lillie Vance Farris, Mignon Rutledge as Mary Ford Holland, Dave Howe as Gordon Cooper, Lance Allison as Rev. Howell Maurice Forgy, Marci Jo Gardner-Edmonds as Lt. Commander Anna Mayrell Johnson and Carrie Johnson as Dewdrop Rowlett.
“They’re going to be in costume and in character walking through the Playhouse luncheon talking to people about who they were and what they did,” Winchester said. “If you don’t know who those people are, you’re going to get to know them. That’s something Playhouse in the Park wanted to do as part of the bicentennial.”
The day will close with a community reception hosted by Murray State University Town & Gown at the newly renovated Lovett Auditorium. Winchester said the winning entries from the recent fourth-grade bicentennial coloring contest will be on display at the reception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.