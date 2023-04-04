Competing for wildlife
When it comes to competitions at Murray State, most people first think about basketball, and rightfully so. But what many don’t know is that we have several academic teams that are regionally and nationally competitive, and one of them rests in our biology program.
Our Wildlife and Conservation Biology (WCB) students compete each spring in The Wildlife Society’s Southeastern Wildlife Conclave, which is a competition of up to two-dozen colleges and universities throughout the Southeast, including numerous SEC and ACC powerhouses. This year, we sent 18 WCB students and three faculty advisors to the Conclave in Cleveland, TN, hosted by Cleveland State Community College. The results have just been released, and Murray State held their own against significant competition, finishing sixth overall out of 18 teams. Murray finished above Clemson, Auburn, Virginia Tech, the University of Florida, and yes, even UT-Martin, showing the quality of students our program can produce.
The Conclave pits teams against each other in intellectual, physical, and artistic competitions that are all centered on wildlife. There is an ultra-competitive Quiz Bowl, which is much like a wildlife game show; a mentally and physically demanding Team Competition, where teams have to run between sites and then complete tasks, identify animals, plants, or equipment, or do complex wildlife-related math problems in a short period of time; individual and small-group competitions ranging from trap setting, orienteering, and telemetry to archery, trap shooting, fly fishing, and an obstacle course; and a variety of art competitions including drawing, free-form, and photography. There is even a game calling competition. On the second full day, the afternoon is filled with amazing field trips to see unique wildlife, learn new techniques, or better understand local conservation and management strategies. It is several intensive days of mental and physical tests, and a lot of fun for the students and their advisors.
Dr. Stephen White, a now-retired MSU wildlife biology professor that began taking students to Conclave decades ago, once told me that Conclave was the only evaluation we really needed for our program. That is, it tests our students so well, in so many things, that it allows us to understand exactly what our students know, and what they don’t know. Trips to Conclave have helped Dr. White, and the current head of the WCB program, Dr. Andrea Darracq, make curriculum changes to continually improve the educational opportunities we are providing to our students, and in the end creating much better prepared wildlife and conservation biologists for a changing planet. For example, Murray State now has five different tracks that students can specialize in within our program, a minor that other majors can use to add wildlife and conservation biology to their skill set, and a new Master’s in Wildlife and Conservation Biology program. These improvements have worked, as the Murray State wildlife program is highly regarded, particularly when it comes to Quiz Bowl.
The Quiz Bowl is the most academic pursuit at Conclave, and is a double-elimination tournament. Teams typically do not want to face Murray State in the first round because of our reputation, and our team this year solidified those fears. Murray State handily beat Arkansas Tech in the first round, defeated EKU in the battle of Kentucky in the second, and then made it three in a row against UT-Knoxville, setting up an epic showdown with the juggernauts of Quiz Bowl, the University of Georgia. Like Murray State, Georgia had run the table to get to the last match between undefeated teams.
You have to understand the history of this matchup to really appreciate what happened next. The last time UGA lost a match to anyone in the Southeast was six years ago; they have won the quiz bowl each year for longer than anyone, particularly any undergraduate, can remember. However, that last loss was to, you guessed it, Murray State.
When UGA went up against TCU for the National Football Championship in January, I put up a sign outside my office that said “Beat Georgia! (at Conclave).” It has been there for months now, a constant reminder of the goal our team would have to achieve to win the Quiz Bowl. Such is the feeling that every school has for UGA; Georgia is Goliath, and the rest of us feel like David most of the time.
This time David got the best of Goliath, at least for a day. Our team beat Georgia in a close match, and we were cheered by everyone in the room, particularly those folks that have lived through Georgia’s reign. Just beating Georgia was a major goal, and meant that Murray State just had to win one more match, the championship match, to win the Quiz Bowl.
As a double elimination tournament, the next day the “Loser’s Bracket” played, the winner of which would face Murray State for the trophy. UGA beat Mississippi State to set up a rematch, and our team held a lead with just a few minutes to go in the first match. One lucky bonus question put UGA over the top as the buzzer went off, setting up a second chance for us to win it all. UGA kept their momentum going, however, getting out to a big lead, and although we battled back and made it close in the end, we could not catch up. The team was utterly disappointed, but also very proud, as we all are, of their performance. Murray State thus finished second in the quiz bowl, but ahead of Mississippi State, North Carolina State, and the rest of the Southeastern wildlife programs. This year’s Quiz Bowl team was made up of Frannie Hincks (captain), Chris Hall, Leigha Bartlett and Morgan Hurley.
Murray State also had a strong sixth-place finish in the Team Competition. In individual competitions, Ally Criss earned first place in radio telemetry, James Beck and Garret Gallion won second place in orienteering, Jaxson Youngblood got second place for his trail camera photo, and Frannie Hincks’ unique rendition of bee communication earned third place in the miscellaneous calling competition. Murray State also placed sixth in field measurements, lab practicum, and wildlife photography, and seventh in law interview, archery, trapping, and waterfowl calling, again out of 18 teams.
Next year, Murray State is hosting the wildlife conclave, and so will not be competing. Our students are excited for the opportunity to host, but are already thinking about two years out, when they get another shot at proving they are among the very best in the Southeast.
When you think about Murray State and competition, I hope you continue to think about our great basketball team. But I also hope that you will think about our Racers in the wildlife program, as they are similarly giving it their all each spring, not only to beat Georgia and other schools, but also to become better wildlife and conservation biologists.
