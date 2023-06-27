Four Rivers Wildlife

Family, friends and public lands are among the many gifts we should savor every day.  

 Photo by Howard Whiteman

Gifts

Sitting on the top of a sagebrush-covered ridge with my hunting buddies, I marveled at the rocky terrain that surrounded us and the horizon that was hundreds of miles away.  I realized at that moment that I had been given many gifts, and for me these are among the greatest gifts anyone could ever receive.  



