Four Rivers Wildlife

To bait or not to bait?

A few years ago, I observed a sign above a pallet of feed corn in the sporting goods section of a local Walmart: “If you feed them, they will come” – signed “Redneck Hunter”.   At about $10 for a 40-pound bag, it is a cheap way to increase your success. Baiting is illegal in many states, but in Kentucky it is only illegal to bait on public land. Baiting deer on your own private property is perfectly legal. It shouldn’t be.