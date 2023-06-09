Four Rivers Wildlife

Box turtles are one of several species that need a brake from humans.

 Photo courtesy of John Hewlett

Give turtles a brake

As I popped over the hill in my truck, maybe driving just a bit too fast, I had to swerve to miss the large, rounded rock sitting in the road. Except it wasn’t a rock, and my brain recognized the shape on second glance. Snapper, and a big one.

Recommended for you