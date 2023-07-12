Four Rivers Wildlife

Nighthawks are unusual birds of that are visible when most other birds are asleep.

 Photo courtesy of Andy Reago and Chrissy McClarren, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Nighthawks

Walking through a parking lot toward my car one evening, I heard an unmistakable ‘peent’ sound coming from the sky.  As I strained to see into the night, I finally spotted the bird much higher than its call would have suggested.  There it was, with bat-like wings, searching the night sky for insects: a nighthawk.