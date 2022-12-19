Four years after Missouri tragedy, Congress approves stricter rules for duck boats

A duck boat is hauled out of the water on July 23, 2018, at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri.

 J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (TNS) More than four years after a tourist boat sank on Table Rock Lake killing 17 passengers, Congress has approved a set of stricter safety regulations for the vessels.

As part of a massive national defense funding measure approved in the U.S. Senate Thursday, duck boat operators like the ones involved in the Branson sinking would have to require passengers to wear life jackets and boost the buoyancy standards for the amphibious vehicles.