MURRAY – Murray State University’s Sigma Chi chapter is teaming with the Murray-Calloway County United Way and Paschall Truck Lines to send donations to Eastern Kentucky flood victims this week.

The involved organizations are asking the community to help them stuff a semi-trailer full of donations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Roy Stewart Stadium parking lot. Local Sigma Chi Chapter President Conner Holmes, a junior from Marshall County, said many of the chapter’s members are either local or have lived in Kentucky their whole lives, so they take it to heart when a tragedy strikes anywhere in the state.