‘Freaky Friday’ musical starts tonight

After magically switching bodies in Playhouse in the Park’s production of “Freaky Friday: A New Musical,” teenage Ellie (in the physical form of her mother, Katherine, played by Stacey Cayton at left) is not amused by how perky her mother (Abby Meadows at right) is acting before going to her high school in her place. Playhouse's new staging of the classic Disney story, based on the 1972 Mary Rodgers novel, opens tonight and continues for two weekends.
Abby Meadows, left, stars in Playhouse in the Park’s production of “Freaky Friday: A New Musical” as teenage Ellie, while Stacey Cayton plays her mother, Katherine. Ellie is seen here frustrated at how distracted her mother is all the time while planning her wedding.
Abby Meadows, left, stars in Playhouse in the Park's production of "Freaky Friday: A New Musical" as teenage Ellie, while Stacey Cayton plays her mother, Katherine. Of course, through the majority of this body swap comedy, they are essentially playing each other.
MURRAY – While Hollywood has made plenty of body swap comedies over the years, there is one towering landmark that started it all: Disney’s “Freaky Friday.” This weekend and next, Playhouse in the Park will present a musical version of the classic story of a mother and daughter who are forced to walk in one another’s shoes.
“When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again,” the synopsis on the Playhouse website reads. “‘Freaky Friday,’ a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.”
The original movie starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris came out in 1976, which was followed in 1995 by a made-for-TV remake with Gaby Hoffman and Shelly Long that aired on ABC. The story became a box office draw once again in 2003 with the version starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, and Disney finally turned it into a stage musical in 2016. The Disney Channel also adapted the musical for TV in 2018.
Tessa Northcutt is directing the Playhouse show, with Murray State University student Abby Meadows playing the teenager, Ellie Blake, and Stacey Cayton playing her mom. Of course, with “Freaky Friday,” a conventional description of the lead roles really isn’t accurate since the actresses spend the majority of the show playing each other.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Northcutt said. “It's at the beginning of the season, so we really wanted to do something that included a large number of people in the community because we have people of all ages involved with Playhouse. So we have grandparents, we’ve got parents, we’ve got teachers, and we have a large cast of teenagers as well. The cast is about half-and-half adults and youth, which is awesome. I love putting together shows with all different kinds of people. It's been fun to work with all the different ages and different backgrounds and putting it all together and watching them work together.”
Before the Disney movie, “Freaky Friday” was a 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers, and the number of times the book has been adapted seems to demonstrate the timelessness of the story’s message: that both kids and their parents could stand to have a little more empathy for one another and the pressures they each face every day. A major reason people keep coming back to “Freaky Friday,” and body swap comedies in general, is that audience members of all ages can relate to it.
