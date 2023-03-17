‘Freaky Friday’ musical starts tonight

After magically switching bodies in Playhouse in the Park’s production of “Freaky Friday: A New Musical,” teenage Ellie (in the physical form of her mother, Katherine, played by Stacey Cayton at left) is not amused by how perky her mother (Abby Meadows at right) is acting before going to her high school in her place. Playhouse's new staging of the classic Disney story, based on the 1972 Mary Rodgers novel, opens tonight and continues for two weekends.

MURRAY – While Hollywood has made plenty of body swap comedies over the years, there is one towering landmark that started it all: Disney’s “Freaky Friday.” This weekend and next, Playhouse in the Park will present a musical version of the classic story of a mother and daughter who are forced to walk in one another’s shoes.

“When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again,” the synopsis on the Playhouse website reads. “‘Freaky Friday,’ a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.”

Abby Meadows, left, stars in Playhouse in the Park’s production of “Freaky Friday: A New Musical” as teenage Ellie, while Stacey Cayton plays her mother, Katherine. Ellie is seen here frustrated at how distracted her mother is all the time while planning her wedding.
Katherine, played by Stacey Cayton, third from left, plans her wedding with various staff in "Freaky Friday.
Abby Meadows, left, leads a song with her fellow cast members of "Freaky Friday: A New Musical."
Abby Meadows, left, stars in Playhouse in the Park's production of "Freaky Friday: A New Musical" as teenage Ellie, while Stacey Cayton plays her mother, Katherine. Of course, through the majority of this body swap comedy, they are essentially playing each other.