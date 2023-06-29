MURRAY - Because of Freedom Fest activities, the Murray Convention and Business Bureau announces scheduled street closing for Tuesday, July 4.
Tuesday, 8 - 11 a.m. (For parade)
• Main Street between 10th Street and Industrial Street
• North 10th Street from Chestnut Street to Main Street (For parade lineup, limited access)
• Olive Boulevard from North 12th Street to 8th Street (For parade lineup, limited access)
• Sharpe Street from North 12th Street to 8th Street (For parade lineup, limited access)
• Payne Street from 12th Street to 8th Street (For parade lineup,
limited access)
• Walnut Street at 10th Street (For parade lineup, limited access)
These closings will help maintain order and safety during the Freedom Fest activities. If you have any questions, call the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau at 270-759-2199.
