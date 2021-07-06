MURRAY – The dust has settled from the first Freedom Fest held since the COVID-19 pandemic prevented activities with large crowds last summer, and organizers say it was a resounding success.
Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico, who organizes Freedom Fest, said she was sure people would be eager to get outside and celebrate this year, but she was still astounded by just how many people attended all the events throughout the weekend. The festivities kicked off with Murray Art Guild’s Summer Art Party and Movies on the Square Friday night and continued with multiple events on Saturday morning prior to the FNB Bank Freedom Fest Parade on Main Street.
“Everything, (starting with) the Murray Art Guild art party, was slammed with people,” Carrico said. “We had all sorts of families on the courthouse lawn for the movie on the square, so I (thought) after those two events on Friday night, “Oh my gosh, Saturday is going to be insane!’ And it was. The Farmers Market was elbow to elbow after the parade and the parade itself was huge. Truly, I have never seen a crowd like that in all my years of doing it. Of course, I don’t see the crowd until I’m starting to come up (the street) at the very end of the parade, so I don’t realize what’s going on until I get up there in it, and it was just shocking. We rounded the hill by the library where you can see as you’re going up the hill to Fifth Street, and the (crowd on the sidewalks and edge of the street) was three or four people deep. It was so cool.”
This was the first time since 2015 that the Downtown Farmers Market coincided with the parade, and vendors seemed to be enjoying the enthusiastic and plentiful customers. Josh Watson was selling boiled peanuts with his children, and he said he was happy to see how many people are enjoying them. He said the crowd was certainly larger than it had been in the market’s previous weeks this season.
“I’m from Douglas County, Georgia and we’ve been in Murray, Kentucky for 10 years,” Watson said. “I grew up loving to eat boiled peanuts, and my sister and I live here now, so we brought that to Murray to see how people would react and it’s done fairly well so far. ‘Original’ Kentuckians don't know much about boiled peanuts, so we are trying to teach the community what that’s about. During our experience so far, we’ve seen some people from North Carolina and Georgia and other Southern states, so we’ve got more (boiled peanuts fans) than you might think here in Murray.”
At Murray’s First United Methodist Church Saturday morning, Boy Scout Troop 45 hosted the annual Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast. Troop 45 Senior Patrol Leader Ethan Sharp, a 16-year-old Murray High School student, said he was glad to see so many community members enjoying themselves before the parade.
“I'm very excited to see so many faces, because a lot of them I recognize from previous years,” Sharp said. “I always enjoy doing this breakfast because it raises money for the troop so that we can send some of (the Scouts) at a reduced cost to summer camp so they can start earning their rank. We also host it in memory of Gary Taylor, who provided so much for Boy Scouts as a whole around this area. So I’m always glad to see the people come in and I’m always happy to see my Scouts working hard.”
“We are ecstatic that we have an opportunity to give back to the community,” said Matt Morehead, charter organization representative for Troop 45. “After COVID, we had a lot of folks who weren’t able to get out, so this is a welcome back to the community. They’re coming and they’re supporting us, which is so important because it helps us to offset our costs, but we like the fellowship. Looking at this room right here, a room full of folks smiling and having a good time, that’s what it’s all about.
Carrico said the MTG Insurance Main Street Mile, in which registered participants ran along the parade route before the parade began, was also very popular this year. Although she was busy with the parade preparations at the time it was happening, she said she was pleased to see that the remembrance ceremony held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291/Herman Eddie Roberts Jr. Post at the Chestnut Park Veterans Memorial early Saturday morning was well-attended.
“With the Main Street Mile, it was so great to watch the families, and there were a lot of young kids running,” Carrico said. “It was so cool to see and there were so many people out to cheer for them. That was wonderful. I caught a glimpse of the veterans remembrance ceremony when we were doing parade lineup, and they had a great group of people come out for them. It’s always so wonderful to celebrate those soldiers and families of our community.”
Then came Sunday evening, which saw a big turnout at the Quad on Murray State University’s campus for the Town & Gown Community Band concert and an incredible number of people at Chestnut Park for the Murray Bank Family Night in the Park. Kids and families were lined up at many different activities, including face-painting, inflatable bouncers, a petting zoo and a hot air balloon brought by Re/Max Real Estate Associates. Carrico said it can sometimes be difficult to bring people up in the balloon because it is very dependent on the weather conditions, but the weather cooperated perfectly. The attraction was very popular, and Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates said the balloon crew continued giving rides until the end of the fireworks display – about 90 minutes after the official end of the park event – to accommodate everyone who was waiting in line.
Yates said that in addition to the The Murray Bank and Re/Max, he wanted to thank Purpose Church, which supplied more than 100 volunteers for the event. He said he was also very appreciative of Bethany Atkins, who brought animals for the petting zoo.
“We were thrilled with the turnout, especially coming off the COVID year and not being able to do it last year,” Yates said. “I definitely want to thank The Murray Bank, Re/Max, Purpose Church and Bethany Atkins. Purpose Church brought over 100 people who cleaned the park throughout the day, did some other projects at the park and then helped us with the inflatables, cornhole games and all that stuff.”
“We were ecstatic with the turnout we had at the Murray Bank Family Night in the Park,” said Tim Stark, vice president and director of marketing for The Murray Bank. “We were awfully grateful that the parks were able to host such a great event and we were thankful that the Purpose Church came and helped us with staffing. We were excited that so many people were ready to get out and do something before the fireworks started. Our ice cream machine (in the bank’s ice cream van) was absolutely stuffed full of ice cream and we couldn’t have fit any more in our cooler, but within about an hour and 15 minutes, we had already run out. That was how many people we had in the park, so it was a great event leading up to the Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza.”
People were spread all over the city to watch the fireworks show, and Carrico said that as she was watching from where the fireworks are staged at Bee Creek, it was the first time she could remember hearing loud applause from all directions after the show ended.
“This is the first time I ever noticed it, but when the fireworks were finished, I could hear loud cheering from the neighborhoods around,” she said. “The massive amount of cheering was so loud right at the finale, so that was just insane and I loved it. I was at Bee Creek with the fireworks company, and it’s quiet right around us because there’s no people there, but there they were cheering so loudly that we could hear from across the creek, from Kroger, all of that. I thought the fireworks display was fabulous, and it was a really great weekend.”
“It was an awesome show and we were really, really happy with that and the amount of people we saw out and about,” Stark added. “We also had about 120 people streaming the show online as well, so we were excited to be a part of the Freedom Fest activities. We’re also thankful to the Convention and Visitors Bureau and all the hard work they put into it; it was great to partner with them as well.”
