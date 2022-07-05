MURRAY – The continuing dry weather caused the Freedom Fest fireworks display to be postponed, but locals still seemed to have a great time with festivities that lasted most of the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said it rained 1.13 inches in downtown Murray on Sunday afternoon and 2.65 inches on the west side of town. Lynn Grove recorded 0.0. inches and Hazel had 0.90 inches, he said.
“That’s a big difference across a short distance,” Holland said.
Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said that although it’s tough when the community can’t celebrate the Fourth of July in the traditional manner, it was ultimately an easy decision. He said Sunday’s short rainfall was quickly absorbed into the ground and did not saturate nearly enough for a fireworks display to be safe.
“It was just too dry out and dangerous for the threat of fire, particularly where the city shoots those off down there at the park (The Murray Bank Bee Creek Soccer Complex),” Pologruto said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of grass and overgrown areas in the immediate (vicinity), and then to the south, there are the residential homes. Of course, to the north, we’ve got that tree canopy and on the other side of that, we’ve got Playhouse in the Park, as well as the pool that’s still under construction. With all that together, it was a potentially dangerous situation to allow the fireworks to go on.”
Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico said The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza will be held at a later date, but with no substantial rain in the forecast for the time being, it probably won’t be in the next few weeks. When it does happen, though, she said the public will have plenty of advance warning because the CVB will have to work out scheduling with Murray-Calloway County Parks & Recreation, as well as the fireworks supplier.
Carrico said, though, that the weekend was very successful, with the Murray Art Guild’s Summer Art Party and 15th and Olive Live! – a new event organized by the Calloway County Tourism Commission and Murray State – being well-attended on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291 also held its traditional Veterans Remembrance Ceremony early Monday morning, and Boy Scout Troop 45 hosted the Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast before the FNB Bank Freedom Fest Parade.
“I know that the community, as well as my staff and the City of Murray, are disappointed they had to cancel the fireworks, but I think the rest of Freedom Fest went off beautifully,” Carrico said. “The Veterans Remembrance Ceremony Monday morning was lovely. It was not too hot; it was great. The Boy Scout breakfast had a great number of people right before the parade started, so that was very successful. This parade was the biggest one we had in five years. It was huge, and everyone had a really great time. Everything went really smoothly.”
The 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard marched in the parade, and Carrico said it was also great to have its members take part Monday night in the Town & Gown Community Band and Chorale concert on the lawn of Lovett Auditorium.
“This is the best outcome we could have, considering the dry conditions,” Carrico said. “Again, we all wanted to be able to shoot off the fireworks, but the safety of the park and the businesses surrounding it come first. So aside from that situation – you can’t control Mother Nature – I am very pleased. 15th & Olive Live on Saturday night was fantastic. It was cloudy and it didn’t rain, and I thought it was a really great crowd and the music was really good. I had a really great time, and I hope they continue that next year. I thought that was a great addition to what we do (for Freedom Fest).”
Calloway County Tourism Executive Director Jeremy Whitmore said he was extremely pleased with how 15th & Olive Live! turned out. The event featured free activities like face-painting, balloon animals and caricatures, which many families took advantage of. The music lineup included rock band Steven Green & Friends, funk-soul band Soul Dog and country artist Olivia Faye.
“Everyone that came out that I had feedback from had a great time and hopes that that (the event) can continue,” Whitmore said. “We were excited to partner with Murray State and appreciate the city’s support for Calloway County Tourism’s first official event. I think everyone enjoyed the live music and having three different bands with three different genres in one setting on one night. I got a lot of great feedback on that and the family activities for the kids.”
The Summer Art Party kicked off the weekend of festivities, and MAG Executive Director Debi Henri Danielson said she was “absolutely thrilled at the turnout.” The event included live music from Brown Bag Special, and kids could make pottery, watercolor and canvas paintings and contribute to a community weaving project. Danielson said the weaving project will soon be displayed at Independence Bank, which sponsored the event. She also noted the arcade-style games that children created ahead of the event, which were fully playable during the party. She said she was also proud of the exhibit currently on display combining work from Amanda Kaler and Justine Riley, which many attendees viewed throughout the evening.
“One of the comments that somebody made to me as they were leaving was that that it was an event that they really enjoyed because it was fun for their kids, and it was fun for the adults,” Danielson said. “This is the first year we’ve had the kids create art that was shown like their cardboard arcade, so that was super fun to have the kids play that kind of role.
VFW Post 6291 Commander Ryan Buchanan said he was happy to be able to start off Monday morning paying tribute to veterans at the remembrance ceremony, which was held at the Veterans Memorial in Chestnut Park.
“It’s always important to start Independence Day off with reaffirming your allegiance to the flag, and it is a day to remember all the veterans that came before us,” Buchanan said. “It’s important to remember their sacrifices they made to make sure that we remain a free nation, and to remember our forefathers who laid down the groundwork for us to be able to celebrate and enjoy a beautiful day – not just today, but every day for the past 246 years.”
Buchanan’s daughter, Riley, spoke during the ceremony, saying she is the proud daughter and granddaughter of veterans. She also said the members of Post 6291 are like aunts and uncles to her.
“Knowing that I come from a family of veterans makes me very proud,” Riley said. “My family is among a small percentage of people who have dedicated their lives to America and the freedoms we hold so dear. I want to say a big thank you to our veterans past and present for keeping America great. The Fourth of July is a day we celebrate our independence and say thank you to the men and women who keep us free.”
John Larkin, scoutmaster for Murray’s Boy Scout Troop 45, said this is the troop’s 86th year, and around 40 are active in the troop currently. Cooper Eye, 14, was the acting senior patrol leader for the pre-parade Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast, and he said he enjoyed helping people enjoy their Fourth of July weekend.
“We try to let the youth lead as much as possible, and we’ve got them out here doing the serving,” Larkin said. “Some of the older youth were doing the cooking, so we try to have them active and involved as much as possible.”
