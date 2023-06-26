MURRAY – Several traditions that had been dormant since the COVID-19 pandemic are returning this year to Freedom Fest, which kicks off Friday evening with the Murray Art Guild’s popular Summer Art Party.
“There are some new and exciting things this year,” said Erin Carrico, executive director of the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Starting on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. the Summer Art Party is the Murray Art Guild’s big fundraiser for the year.”
The art party lasts until 8 p.m. and will feature works by Joseph Alexander Ward in the MAG Gallery, live music from King Kaiju, Big Papa's food truck, The Murray Bank Ice Cream Machine, artist demonstrations, kids crafts and the guild’s membership drive.
The following morning, Saturday, July 1, will begin with the Downtown Farmer's Market, which Carrico said will really be hitting its stride because melons, corn, blueberries and other produce are now in season. Then at 9 a.m., the community will have the opportunity to attend a once-in-a-generation special event.
“At 9 that morning is the grand reopening of the Calloway County Public Library,” Carrico said. “They're going to be open all day, so you can come in and explore the library, and there's going to be a little photo booth and some refreshments. I've gotten a sneak peek, and it is absolutely breathtaking. People are just not going to believe something so fantastic is (now in) the community.”
At 3 p.m. Saturday, the Calloway County Tourism Commission will host a cruise-in and classic car show on the court square. Registration begins at 2 p.m. Immediately following the car show at 4 p.m. will be the next entry in the Murray Summer Concert Series, and that event will also be downtown. Former “American Idol” contestant and Murray native Olivia Faye will open the show, followed by Mayfield’s Dallas Remington at 5 p.m. and country duo Smith & Wesley. All of Saturday’s events are free.
The big day arrives on Tuesday, July 4, starting with the veterans' remembrance ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Chestnut Park. The Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast will also begin at 7 a.m. at Murray’s First United Methodist Church. The breakfast honors the late Troop 45 Committee Chair Gary Taylor and is the troop’s biggest annual fundraising event. The breakfast will last until 9:15 a.m., and troop members will be selling tickets in advance, as well as at the door. The menu includes country ham, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, grits and assorted beverages, and attendees may get breakfast to go if they wish, a news release said.
“Coming back this year is something we haven't had for a hot minute, and that is the Main Street Mile,” Carrico said. “The local business All Lasered Up – which started as a business at the Farmers Market and they also have a brick and mortar (location) out on the north end of town – they are very involved in the track and field program at Calloway Schools, and they approached us last summer wanting to bring this event back. So now, the Main Street Mile will start at 8:45 a.m. at 12th and Main, and it will run all the way past the court square before the parade starts.
Registration for the Main Street Mile begins at 7:30 a.m. July 4 at US Bank, and more information can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Murray/MurrayMainStreetMile.
The FNB Bank Freedom Fest Parade begins at 9:30 a.m., and as usual, the route will go from 10th St. and Memorial Baptist Church and move east on Main Street before ending at Cherry Street. The lineup process will begin at 8 a.m.
“Coming back this year again is the Kazoo Band, which we have not had for a very long time, so watch out for them,” Carrico said. “(Organizer Roger Reichmuth) asked me to order more kazoos, so I feel fairly confident that this should be a large group.”
Joining The Kazoo Band is free, and participants will meet to rehearse before the parade at 8:45 a.m. in the parking lot on South 10th Street beside Memorial Baptist Church, a news release said. Participants are encouraged to be festive and wear red, white and blue. For more information or to join the Kazoo Band, contact rereichmuth76@gmail.com.
After the parade will be another free community event, one perfect for beating back the summer heat.
“At 10 that morning, all the way up until 5 p.m., The Murray Bank has paid for a free swim day for anybody that comes to the Central Park pool and the spray park, which I think is super cool,” Carrico said.
Also, next Tuesday morning, a group will be reading the Declaration of Independence on the courthouse lawn at 11 a.m. The Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County are sponsoring the reading, and Carrico said it is one more event that is coming back for the first time since the pandemic.
The Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band and Chorus will be performing its annual Fourth of July concert with plenty of familiar patriotic songs and marches at 7:30 p.m. That event is also free and will take place in the newly renovated Lovett Auditorium.
“Obviously, that is a plus because there's air conditioning, and Lovett has been renovated and it's absolutely beautiful on the inside,” Carrico said. “That's at 7:30 and should end about 8:15 so that everyone has time to get to a place for The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza at 9 p.m. Of course, they can be viewed along 641 North at Kroger, Walmart or that whole area.
“It was a pleasant surprise when I started putting the calendar together; I received a lot of phone calls and emails from people wanting to bring back old events, so that was really, really nice to see.”
