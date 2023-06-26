MURRAY – Several traditions that had been dormant since the COVID-19 pandemic are returning this year to Freedom Fest, which kicks off Friday evening with the Murray Art Guild’s popular Summer Art Party.

“There are some new and exciting things this year,” said Erin Carrico, executive director of the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Starting on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. the Summer Art Party is the Murray Art Guild’s big fundraiser for the year.”