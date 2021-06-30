MURRAY – After the COVID-19 pandemic ruined everything but the fireworks last year, Freedom Fest is about to come roaring back with a vengeance.
Erin Carrico has been executive director of the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau for 12 years, and she also worked on Freedom Fest the year before she was in charge of it. So when the pandemic led cities all around the country to drop their celebrations, it left her feeling sort of empty and sad. Now she said she is incredibly excited to bring Freedom Fest back to its full glory.
“Last year, the only thing that we could do safely was the fireworks, and it was just so disheartening,” she said. “As we were planning for this year, I was pleasantly surprised that all of the events started coming back without any question. Everyone wanted to start the tradition again. Because there was a little bit of hesitation on my part, (wondering), ‘Is anyone going to want to do the Main Street Mile? Are people still going to want to do Family Night in the Park? Are they still going to want to do the concert?’ Well, it turns out, actually, yes. It’s all there, and everyone was ready to come back even better than we were two summers ago.
“I was afraid that with it being the summer after COVID, and (the Fourth is) also on a Sunday, so what does that mean for all of the events? That didn’t stop anybody, and it actually turned into a full weekend of all sorts of really great activities. Everyone is so enthusiastic and excited.”
In particular, Carrico said the FNB Bank Freedom Fest Parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, will be huge this year.
“I’m wondering if there’s going to be anybody left to watch the parade, because it feels like everybody is in the parade,” she said with a laugh. “At this point, we’re taking the mentality of the more the merrier. … We have about 50 entries right now (as of Tuesday morning), but one entry (can include a large number of vehicles). For instance, with the Jeep Club of Murray, only one person signs up the Jeeps, but I have 20 Jeeps in that line. So that’s just insane. It’s the same with the tractors and the Model A Club. One person might sign up for that group, but one entry may include 50 tractors. That’s what makes the parade huge. And this year, we have some people who have never signed up before.
“I think everyone’s just really excited to come back and do things outside and be part of the community because we didn’t get to be for 18 months. It’s almost like it’s a celebration of that – a celebration of our country, but also a celebration that we made it through the pandemic, and here we are.”
As if that weren’t enough to be joyous about, the typically blazing hot June/July temperatures are expected to take a hiatus this weekend, giving Murray one of the coolest Independence Days in recent memory. Although the National Weather Service is predicting showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow, there is only a 30% chance of precipitation on Friday, which expected to have a high of 81 degrees and a low around 63. It should be clear the rest of the weekend, with a Saturday high around 80 and a low around 61, and a Sunday high near 83 with a low around 63. In other words, you might want to bring a light jacket to watch the fireworks that night just in case you get chilly.
“We always talk about, ‘Oh, it’s going to be so hot,’ but we’re actually going to hit a really lucky year in that it doesn’t look like it’s going to be steaming hot this weekend,” Carrico said. “It’s going to be beautiful and pleasant, and I think that is just kind of the icing on the cake to be able to have Freedom Fest again.”
Carrico said she is also happy to be able to include Murray Main Street’s Downtown Farmers Market on the list of Freedom Fest activities since it has been six years since the Saturday morning market has coincided with the Freedom Fest Parade. She said she expects a really big market this year, and with corn now in season, attendees can look forward to purchasing that and many other fresh fruits and vegetables.
The weekend of festivities will begin Friday evening with Murray Art Guild’s Summer Art Party, followed by a free screening on the court square of the 2004 Nicolas Cage adventure movie “National Treasure.” Early morning events before Saturday’s parade include the Veteran’s Remembrance Ceremony at Chestnut Park, the Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast at First United Methodist Church and the MTG Insurance Main Street Mile.
Then on the big day, Sunday, the Murray Bank Family Night in the Park is back, this time in Chestnut Park. The Town & Gown Community Band Freedom Fest Concert will be in front of Lovett Auditorium that evening as well, and the weekend will climax with the Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza. It’s shaping up to be a fun and well-attended Freedom Fest, and Carrico said she couldn’t be happier that it’s back.
“I was surprised at how much I missed doing the parade last summer,” she said. “A lot of people were like, ‘Aren’t you glad you actually have a break?’ Not really. It’s been part of my life for so long, and I was kind of sad. I missed doing that and I enjoy that event so much. The one thing that felt kind of calm and comforting last summer was the fact that we did get to do the fireworks. … Murray Bank was so awesome about making sure we could do anything possible, and they came through.”
The following street closings that will be in effect from 7:30-11:30 a.m. for Saturday’s parade:
• Main Street between 12th Street and Industrial Street
• North 10th Street from Chestnut Street to Main Street (For parade lineup, limited access)
• Olive Boulevard from North 12th Street to Eighth Street (For parade lineup, limited access)
• Sharpe Street from North 12th Street to Eighth Street (For parade lineup, limited access)
• Payne Street from 12th Street to Eighth Street (For parade lineup, limited access)
• Walnut Street at 10th Street (For parade lineup, limited access)
A full list the Freedom Fest schedule is below:
Friday, July 2
• The Murray Art Guild Summer Art Party will kick off Freedom Fest and will be from 6-9 p.m. Held on the back patio of the Murray Art Guild building, families can enjoy ice cream, live music, outdoor demos and hands-on projects for kids, making this a fun and lively kick-off to MAG’s membership drive. Food and drinks are also available for purchase.
• Murray Main Street’s Movies on the Square will present “National Treasure” for free on the courthouse lawn at 8:30 p.m. Bring snacks, blankets and chairs for a summer evening in front of the big screen.
Saturday, July 3
• The Veteran’s Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 7 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Chestnut Park at 7 a.m.
• Boy Scout Troop 45 will host the Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast at the First United Methodist Church from 7-9:30 a.m. Tickets for breakfast are $10 at the door, and $5 for children 12 and under. To-go options will also be available for pick-up.
• The Downtown Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon on the court square. Around 50-60 vendors will be set up selling a variety of produce, baked goods, hand crafted items and much more.
• Runners will participate in the MTG Insurance Main Street Mile at 8:45 a.m. on Main Street.
• The FNB Bank Freedom Fest Parade will head down Main Street at 9:30 a.m. Community organizations and businesses will adorn their floats, cars and trailers in the most patriotic red, white and blue decorations.
Sunday, July 4
• The Murray Bank Family Night in the Park will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Chestnut Park. Family activities will include a petting zoo, inflatables, face painting, various vendors, hair painting and much more.
• The Town & Gown Community Band Freedom Fest Concert will be at 6:30 p.m. in front of Lovett Auditorium on Murray State University’s campus.
• The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza will be at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks can be viewed anywhere along U.S. 641 North near Kroger, Walmart or the Chamber of Commerce. Be sure to grab your spot early for the best view in the house. Tim Stark, vice president of marketing at the Murray Bank, said, “This year, we are thrilled to be the sponsor once again for the biggest fireworks display in our region. We take every opportunity we can to put money back into our beloved community.”
For more information and a complete schedule of events, go to www.mkyfreedomfest.com or call the Murray CVB office at 270-759-2199.
