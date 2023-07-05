MURRAY – With the return of several activities from years past, the 2023 Freedom Fest drew many satisfied attendees over the weekend and on Tuesday.
Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico said she was very pleased at the public’s reactions to all the events, which began with the Murray Art Guild’s annual Summer Art Party Friday evening and concluded Tuesday night with the Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band concert at Lovett Auditorium and The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza. Carrico said she thought Tuesday morning’s FNB Bank Freedom Fest Parade might have seen one of the highest attendances ever.
“I kind of base that on the crowd at Murray Middle School and how deep it went,” Carrico said. “Typically, our Freedom Fest parade goes what you would say is ‘one to two people deep’ and we were three or four people deep and back into the yard. People were covering the yard, so it was more than just people lining up on the sidewalk. So that was really great.”
Not only were the crowds big, but Carrico said the parade ended up featuring more than 60 entries.
“But what you have to remember is that one full entry may have, for instance, 25 Jeeps in it or eight VW bugs,” Carrico said. “We had three different Jeep groups: one from Benton, one from Hopkinsville and then one from Calloway County. (I thought) what does it mean or what does it say about (Murray)? I think it’s a really good thing that they are willing to come all the way over here to be in our parade.”
The Calloway County Tourism Commission sponsored several downtown events on Saturday, including a classic car cruise-in and Froggy 103.7’s Murray Summer Concert Series featuring Olivia Faye, Dallas Remington and headliner Smith & Wesley. After a large crowd attended the cruise-in and patronized several food and beverage trucks, a brief storm rolled through and delayed the start of Smith & Wesley’s performance. Although the soaking did cause the crowd to dissipate some, several dozen people waited out the rain under tents and enjoyed the show.
“The Calloway County Tourism Commission, from our perspective, was excited to sponsor the car show, and I thought we had a great turnout for that, which added to the activities on Saturday,” said Tourism Commission Executive Director Jeremy Whitmore. “You can’t control the weather, but for those that did stick around, Smith & Wesley did put on a great show.”
Murray Main Street’s Downtown Farmers Market was also way more crowded than on a typical Saturday, and Carrico said she thought it was great that activities continued downtown all day long, with each event seeming to set the stage for the next. It was the first time in a decade that a downtown concert was part of Freedom Fest.
“I thought the events went really well,” Carrico said. “It was really great to bring the downtown event back, and it was great to have the market and then roll right into a car show and then roll right into a concert in the evening. It had a really great flow to it.”
Carrico said quite a few downtown businesses stayed open on Saturday to take advantage of the crowds coming through, and she said the Downtown Farmers Market did remarkable business.
“I helped (Murray Main Street Executive Director Deana Wright) from probably about 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., and it was absolutely non-stop,” Carrico said. “It was a really busy morning, but it was so fun to see, and we had all sorts of different people down there. Some people had never been to the market before and that was their first time, so it was just great to see that many people, and our vendors did really, really well. Barry and Marcus Irvan sit right in front of Murray Family Church, and I think he told Deana he sold over 100 cantaloupes. That was him alone, and other people also had cantaloupes. He also sold well over 50 watermelons, so that’s just a small example of how crowded it was.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.