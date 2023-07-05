MURRAY – With the return of several activities from years past, the 2023 Freedom Fest drew many satisfied attendees over the weekend and on Tuesday.

Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico said she was very pleased at the public’s reactions to all the events, which began with the Murray Art Guild’s annual Summer Art Party Friday evening and concluded Tuesday night with the Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band concert at Lovett Auditorium and The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza. Carrico said she thought Tuesday morning’s FNB Bank Freedom Fest Parade might have seen one of the highest attendances ever.