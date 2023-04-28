When COVID dominated the world three years ago, my wife Angela and I began binge watching several TV series. We started with Alias, a covert operation show starring Jennifer Garner who was a dual agent for the CIA and a made-up SD-6 organization that was cast as black ops, a spin-off of the CIA.

I never watched the original series that ran from 2001-2006, I recall the show being on, but the advertising for the show never drew me in. However, once we started watching it, we couldn’t get enough. There were rainy Saturdays that we would put in several hours watching the series that would have a such a twist at the end of one show, Angela and I would look at each other and say, “Just one more.”