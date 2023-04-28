When COVID dominated the world three years ago, my wife Angela and I began binge watching several TV series. We started with Alias, a covert operation show starring Jennifer Garner who was a dual agent for the CIA and a made-up SD-6 organization that was cast as black ops, a spin-off of the CIA.
I never watched the original series that ran from 2001-2006, I recall the show being on, but the advertising for the show never drew me in. However, once we started watching it, we couldn’t get enough. There were rainy Saturdays that we would put in several hours watching the series that would have a such a twist at the end of one show, Angela and I would look at each other and say, “Just one more.”
With everything closed, other than a drive in the country that we love to do, there was little to do on the weekends. Plus, the end of one show, like I said, drew us into the next.
Whether it was the intense action of the martial arts or just the idea of undercover missions all over the world, we couldn’t get enough. The first three years of the series were the best of the run, in my opinion, before the last two became weird and unbelievable. I think that ultimately led to the show’s demise.
We also binged watched Blue Bloods, which is still running, and have found that when you do that for a show that is ongoing, it loses momentum if you must wait until the next week to see the next episode. And in some cases, for shows we’re watching now, sometimes they’re two, three, even four weeks before the next episode. Even so, some shows once they end their season, it can be another year before the next season begins, and in a society where we’ve been subliminally trained to want everything right away, it takes away from the interest in the show.
Three years after binge watching started, we’ve done so many and there has been so much time between some of the show’s episodes, Angela looked at me last week and said, we need to keep a list of what we have been watching. I would have to go to each app we use to even get a list.
Entertainment has certainly changed since we had three networks on cable TV plus PBS. I rarely turn to live TV anymore and looking for a legitimate news channel is impossible. Even in the past few years, I could begin my day as I do at 5 a.m. every morning pursuing news channels, non-network specific, to try and part the waters to find the truth.
I’ve received several emails, texts and voicemails when I touch on a sensitive subject in this column, and I’ve decided that none of us truly know the truth when we hear the anchors reading their teleprompter. The slant is so obvious it turns my stomach to hear the bias. But I digress. I’ve ranted about that in past columns.
Maybe this comes from my time as a sports editor and the lesson I learned when covering a particular team in the press box. We were admonished for cheering or even wearing a certain team’s colors in the work venue. I would like to think it’s ingrained in me to report down the middle with facts. Opinions should be left to columns and Op Ed pages.
The bottom line is we’re going to have to pace ourselves with some of these shows, otherwise, we tend to forget what the entire storyline is. I guess it’s the woes of modern day at-home entertainment.
