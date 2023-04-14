With the weather (hopefully) officially breaking, we need to be on the lookout for motorcycles when we’re behind the wheel. I have a motorcycle license and love taking to the open road experiencing the freedom and the stress relief it provides. I get the concept. However, there is a major concern for a biker – everyone else.
There have been many times I have approached an intersection or have a car come over on me, and a 4,000-pound car versus a motorcycle is no match. It is for that reason I gave up on taking the iron horse out for a ride. It wasn’t myself I was concerned with, but other drivers who don’t always watch what they’re doing.
We had a fatality reported on our front page yesterday about a young man, Christopher Nanny, who came upon some leaves in the roadway and when his motorcycle ran upon what was a slippery surface, it caused him to skid off the road. Reports said the motorcycle went airborne and the bike landed on the rider. No doubt, just a casual ride on a beautiful sunny day that met with a disaster of an unexpected hazard in the roadway.
I can attest from experience that leaves, grass clippings, or anything of the sort produces a treacherous situation for a biker. In Virginia, I can remember law enforcement officers telling me one time that if anyone is caught expelling grass from a lawnmower into a roadway and leaving it there, they are charged with a felony. I never sought verification of that, but if it isn’t true, it should be.
It’s common for mowers to throw grass out of their lawn to keep from having to rake and dispose of excess grass. I’ve done it myself at one time or another over the years. However, I have since learned better than to create a hazard for bikers. Please take thought of a possible motorcycle rider coming by your street and have the courtesy not to throw grass or leaves into the street.
There’s a family that’s hurting today because of this week’s motorcycle accident with leaves that were on the roadway, let’s take caution not to add to the danger of making the pavement a hazard. Leaves fall in roadways all the time, but if they’re in our lawns, lease dispose of properly.
If anything, as a driver, I give motorcycles plenty of room and even as careful as I am, I had an incident yesterday on my way to lunch. I have a blind spot mirror on my vehicle and I always check it, the mirror and over my shoulder before I change lanes. With all that, when I changed lanes and I narrowly missed a motorcycle rider. His bike wasn’t loud and I had no visual even after checking. Needless to say, he was not happy with me and I tried to signal to him I was sorry and it wasn’t intentional, but intentional or not, he was put into danger.
Even with the best care, accidents happen just like it happened this week and our prayers go out to the family.
Be careful to watch out for bikers and please don’t throw grass clippings or any other debris onto a highway. Safety for everyone should always be in the forefront of our minds. Have a safe summer.
