With the weather (hopefully) officially breaking, we need to be on the lookout for motorcycles when we’re behind the wheel. I have a motorcycle license and love taking to the open road experiencing the freedom and the stress relief it provides. I get the concept. However, there is a major concern for a biker – everyone else.

There have been many times I have approached an intersection or have a car come over on me, and a 4,000-pound car versus a motorcycle is no match. It is for that reason I gave up on taking the iron horse out for a ride. It wasn’t myself I was concerned with, but other drivers who don’t always watch what they’re doing.