LOUISVILLE – (TNS) Two men are dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Louisville’s Chickasaw Park on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD were called to the west-end park 9 p.m. Saturday where they found six people shot, two of whom were dead when police arrived, Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told Louisville outlet WDRB. Police are still searching for a suspect.

