MURRAY – The man who discharged bear mace into a group marching on North 12th Street to protest police brutality in the spring of 2020, David Frymire, was sentenced Friday.
Frymire entered an Alford plea to three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of second-degree wanton endangerment Aug. 23, pursuant to a plea agreement with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust. Special Judge Tony Kitchen upheld the Commonwealth’s recommendation and conditionally discharged Frymire on all four counts.
“On June 2, 2020, my car was surrounded by people, and I had a guy put his arm into my car,” Frymire told the judge. “I sprayed him (with bear mace) in self-defense. When I did that, the spray came out and it impacted people that weren’t trying to physically harm me but were in the area; and I apologize. … I just want to put this behind me and go on.”
Several individuals, including police officers, were impacted when Frymire sprayed the group. One victim had to be hospitalized. She submitted a written impact statement for Kitchen’s consideration.
Madison Leach, a local attorney and one of the event’s organizers, was among the victims. She gave her victim impact statement in person.
“The best way I can tell you that this impacted me is to tell you that that day we had a peaceful demonstration,” she said. “We marched on the streets of Murray against police brutality. It was an organized event. The Murray Police Department was there in front of us and they were there in the back of us. In fact, the person that is now Chief of Police was handing out water that day. … There was a lot of trust, a lot of community-building, a lot of good things that were happening between law enforcement and the citizens that were demonstrating that day; and it was taken away from us.”
The Commonwealth’s recommendation of no jail time “depreciates the seriousness of the event,” Leach said and called it a “smack in the face” to her, the community and the law enforcement officers who were Maced.
“Bear mace can kill you,” Leach said, noting that bear mace is not the same thing as Mace or tear gas. “One girl went to the hospital that day. … I saw a dog that was hit that day. There were children in that crowd that day. I never saw anybody stick their hand in his window. … Mr. Frymire decided to come into the middle of the median, towards where we were. … We were not the aggressors that day. Several cars passed us that day and were peaceful with us; the police were peaceful with us.”
Leach, noting her six years in practice as a defense attorney, said that she has never seen anybody that she believes needs to be a felon more than Frymire. She called him a “dangerous human being” and said that he should not own weapons. She asked Kitchen to not accept the recommendation of “zero days” in jail.
“I don’t want people thinking they can just attack demonstrators and protesters in this town and get away with it,” she said.
Following Leach’s statement, Kitchen took a few minutes to consider the verdict before he said, “This is a difficult case. I know emotions run high, especially among the people who were affected by your actions that day, Mr. Frymire.
“The Court has considered carefully the presentence investigation report, the objections to the presentence investigation report, victims’ impact statement and statement by Ms. Leach (and also his lack of significant criminal history). The Court owes a substantial deference to the opinion of the chief law enforcement officer of Calloway County, Mr. Foust. … Mr. Foust is in the best position to know what the proof would’ve been in trial and what the reasonable outcome should be. The Court will follow the recommendation of Mr. Foust of conditional discharge of the sentences for Mr. Frymire.”
In an after-hearing interview, Foust explained the Commonwealth’s reasoning behind its recommendation, which was based upon the proof it believed would be presented at trial.
“It’s a bad situation; there’s no question about it,” Foust said. “I feel for Ms. Leach and for the other victims in this. I’m not asympathetic to what they’re trying to do; but I have to look at what would happen at a trial, and in a case of this nature, there was going to be evidence indicating threats being made against the defendant while this was all going on. I have no doubt that Ms. Leach and some of her followers didn’t do that; but the fact of the matter remained that she may not have heard those things, but those were things that were going to come out at trial. We did not feel like, based upon those things, that we would get a felony conviction on these charges.”
In a case like this, Foust acknowledged, full justice is unlikely to be accomplished simply by virtue of the fact that innocent people were harmed. His office felt like the recommendation provided the best resolution available.
“When the self-defense claim comes up… and I think there was video that supported that position,” Foust explained. “There was video that made him look bad, and there was video that made what he did look justified. I think that, at the end of the day, 12 jurors would not have convicted. That’s the basis, basically, when you come right down to it.”
Foust said he is a believer in people’s rights to speak their minds and peacefully protest. He noted that his son participated in a similar protest two years ago in Marshall County. He stressed the necessity of taking everything on a case-by-case basis and assured that his office will not tolerate retribution against demonstrators.
“I know it sounds contrary to what we’ve done today – but we will stand behind people who exercise their First Amendment rights,” Foust said. “In this case, bad facts make for bad results. This was the best result we could come up with under these circumstances, but we will continue to be diligent. I realize that there are those who are saying, ‘By doing this, you weren’t being diligent.’ But had we gone to trial and the defendant been acquitted, then that sends a worse message; that’s my opinion.”
