Frymire walks free following sentencing

David Frymire walks out of court a free man following his sentencing Friday. Special Judge Tony Kitchen upheld Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust’s recommendation to a conditional discharge of three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of second-degree wanton endangerment stemming from a June 2020 incident wherein Frymire discharged bear mace into a crowd of protesters.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The man who discharged bear mace into a group marching on North 12th Street to protest police brutality in the spring of 2020, David Frymire, was sentenced Friday.