CADIZ – A Wednesday night helicopter crash in Trigg County resulted in the deaths of nine service members, a Fort Campbell spokesman said Thursday.

A Fort Campbell news release said the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday and involved two HH60 Black Hawk helicopters engaged in a routine training mission. WKDZ/WHVO Radio reported that the crash happened between Lancaster Road and Bobby Light Road, which is about five miles south of Cadiz.