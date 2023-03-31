CADIZ – A Wednesday night helicopter crash in Trigg County resulted in the deaths of nine service members, a Fort Campbell spokesman said Thursday.
A Fort Campbell news release said the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday and involved two HH60 Black Hawk helicopters engaged in a routine training mission. WKDZ/WHVO Radio reported that the crash happened between Lancaster Road and Bobby Light Road, which is about five miles south of Cadiz.
During a Thursday morning press conference with Gov. Andy Beshear, Brig. Gen. John Lubas, deputy commander of Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division, said all nine service members aboard the aircraft died. Lubas offered his condolences on behalf of 101st Airborne Commander Maj. Gen. Joseph McGee and Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, who he said are currently deployed in southeastern Europe.
“I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the families of the fallen soldiers.,” Lubas said. “We are currently in the process of notifying their families. Until these notifications are complete, we are unable to provide specific details about our soldiers. We appreciate your patience and respect of the process, and we will provide additional details once all family members are notified. I would like to thank the first responders from Trigg County and the Kentucky State Police for their rapid and professional response and for their continued support.
“The Army has deployed an aircraft safety team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, who will arrive later (Thursday) and will immediately initiate an investigation to help us understand what caused this crash in order to prevent accidents like this from happening again. This is a truly tragic loss for our families, our division and Fort Campbell, and our No. 1 priority is caring for the families and the soldiers within our combat aviation brigade. Our entire Fort Campbell community is surging resources in support, and our thoughts and prayers are with these families and these soldiers during this difficult time.”
“Today is a tough and a tragic day for Kentucky, for Fort Campbell and for the 101st,,” Beshear said. “The nine individuals we lost are children of God. They will be mourned and missed by their families (and) by their communities. We are blessed to live in the freest country in the history of planet Earth, but we must remember that that freedom relies on those who are willing to serve, some of which pay the ultimate price.
“We know a lot about loss in Kentucky, especially these last three years. We’re going to do what we always do. We're going to wrap our arms around these families, and we're going to be there with them, not just for the days (to come), but the weeks and the months and the years to come. We're going to let them know that they are loved, they are special, and if they will allow us to carry some of their grief, we’ll do that for as long as we can. My faith teaches me that while the body is mortal, the soul is eternal and we will see them again.”
Fort Campbell lies on the border of Kentucky and Tennessee between Hopkinsville and Clarksville, and Beshear said he spoke Thursday morning to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who expressed his grief for the loss and a similar commitment to the soldiers’ families.
“There are no state lines when it comes to taking care of these families and helping them with their grief,” Beshear said. “Finally, I also want to thank the first responders, who came from the entire region. They were there on the ground immediately after this incident doing everything that they could. The first responders included the Kentucky State Police, Trigg County Emergency Management, Trigg and Christian County sheriff's offices, Trigg and Marshall County rescue squads, East Golden Pond and other Trigg County fire departments, Trigg County EMS and the Christian County Emergency Management.
“Here in Kentucky, and I know in Tennessee, we love Fort Campbell. We love all the people that live here and that work here. They are a part of our community of who we are. Their loss today is our loss, and we're going to stand with both those that are here today, and again, we’re going to make sure that these families know that they are loved and that they are not alone.”
Lubas said the crash happened during a training progression, and that the trainees were flying a two-ship formation under night vision goggles. He said five service members were in one helicopter and four were in the other, which he said is fairly typical.
“There was a pilot, a copilot, a crew chief, and then often you'll have medics or other personnel on the aircraft as well,” Lubas said.
Lubas said the safety team members coming from Fort Rucker to investigate the crash specialize in aircraft safety, and military personnel are hopeful the team will be able pull some of the data from the onboard computers – similar to a black box on commercial airplanes – to get a better understanding of exactly what happened.
“They're bringing a very diverse and talented team that will look at every possible contributing factor, and I think in a short time, we will have a much better understanding of what may have contributed to this accident,” Lubas said. “… (The helicopters) were a variant of the Black Hawk, and these specific aircraft were medical evacuation aircraft. However, we believe that the action occurred when they were doing flying, not deliberate medical evacuation drills.”
Lubas said that despite the 101st’s losses, the unit was lucky it was able to land in an open field across from a residential area, avoiding any additional casualties or injuries from non-military individuals. He said it could take some time to notify all the next of kin of the service members who died because, although some were local and reached quickly, some have family members across the country and a few outside the U.S.
Lubas said that when the crash occurred, the 101st had other aircraft in the vicinity, so personnel immediately knew what had happened.
“We were actually notified via multiple means,” he said. “The Trigg County first responders was one of the calls, and then we also had aircraft that were able to quickly move to that location and actually stayed overhead for quite some time.”
Although accidents do happen, Lubas said safety is the Army’s utmost priority, and the investigation will be used to improve future training exercises.
“(With) everything we do, safety is integrated into this,” he said. “For context, when we do any training, but especially aviation training, they do very, very detailed planning, very detailed rehearsals. Depending on the risk of the operation they're doing, it has different levels of approval from the command. So we will always (re-evaluate) our safety precautions and our measures. Like all of these training events, safety is a primary focus for us.”
