MURRAY - Before he was even four months old, Carter Sheridan of Murray had already had two open heart surgeries. As his family continues to deal with his condition, known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), the 10th edition of a local charity softball tournament will raise money for his medical expenses.

Team Elite says it will host its 10th annual co-ed slow pitch softball tournament fundraiser starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Draffenville’s Mike Miller Park. Because the event has raised money for a different child each year, it has become known as the Pick A Kid Fundraiser, organizer Corey Downey said.