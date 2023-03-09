MURRAY - Before he was even four months old, Carter Sheridan of Murray had already had two open heart surgeries. As his family continues to deal with his condition, known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), the 10th edition of a local charity softball tournament will raise money for his medical expenses.
Team Elite says it will host its 10th annual co-ed slow pitch softball tournament fundraiser starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Draffenville’s Mike Miller Park. Because the event has raised money for a different child each year, it has become known as the Pick A Kid Fundraiser, organizer Corey Downey said.
“The team had come to me and wanted to do a fundraiser for a charity of some sort … and a buddy on the team, who I’m still good friends with, said, ‘Why don’t we do a fundraiser for my nieces? My wife's got twin nieces that have cerebral palsy and epilepsy.’ I said all right and I talked to the team and they were all for it, so that’s how Team Elite’s Pick A Kid Fundraiser got started.”
The event raised money for the twins, Sydney and Samantha Holderman, for the first two years and began designating a different child to benefit each year after that. Although the team doesn’t play regularly, Downey said they always reunite for the fundraiser. One of the Team Elite members told Downey in November that he knew a woman at his church whose nephew has HLHS and suggested that he might consider the baby to be this year’s tournament beneficiary.
“Usually, I already know who the kid is going to be by November, but I hadn’t chosen a kid yet,” Downey said. “So I reached out to the sister of Carter’s mom and talked to her a little bit and she gave me the number for Carter’s parents.”
Carter is now almost eight months old, sharing a July 15 birthday with his father, Dylan Sheridan. His mother, Kelsey Sheridan, said she was 17 weeks pregnant when she and Dylan learned about Carter’s HLHS on Feb. 21, 2022. Kelsey said something appeared to be wrong on an ultrasound at 14 weeks, and after a doctor in Clarksville, Tennessee, made the diagnosis, they were referred to care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Carter was seven pounds, four ounces when Kelsey gave birth after 37 weeks of pregnancy.
The Sheridans stayed in Vanderbilt’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) until Carter had his first open-heart surgery – known as the ‘Norwood procedure’ – at four days old.
“This would be one of three open heart surgeries he would have during childhood,” Kelsey said. “Nothing prepares you for having to hand your infant off at the operating room doors. Carter was in surgery for nine hours that day and we praised God when we got the call that he had made it through. From that surgery on, life is a blur.”
Carter had his second open heart surgery at 3 1/2 months, which Kelsey said was a procedure called “the Glenn.”
“This was our turning point and our light at the end of this long, long tunnel,” Kelsey said. “Everyone told us life got better after this surgery, and I am happy to say they were right. Two weeks post-surgery, we were discharged … Carter is thriving and learning more every day, especially from his 3-year-old sister, Caroline, who adores him. Carter has had some incredibly scary moments where all we knew to call on God and on our prayer warriors to do the same. He (went) through more at five months old than most people will ever go through in a lifetime. He is our hero and is changing the lives of people around the world already.”
While the Sheridans are happy to be in the place they are now, it is far from easy. Kelsey said she, Dylan and Carter stayed at Vanderbilt at total of 131 nights, and although they were discharged twice, oxygen desaturations and a virus caused them to bring Carter to the emergency room both times less than a day after they got out. Even now that they have been at home in Murray for a while, the constant doctor visits and medical care have completely reshaped their perceptions about what a normal day is or should feel like.
“We were in the hospital for 4 1/2 months,” Kelsey said. “We tried to come home twice and he was sent right back, so finally, (the doctors said), ‘He's just going to stay here.’ So we were there for a long time, and when we came home, it was a huge adjustment because we went from nurses and doctors taking care of him 24/7 – and Caroline was (in Murray with her grandparents) most of the time – and so then it was just all at once. So it was a big transition.
“Day to day, we're going to three different therapies twice a week, and then on Friday, someone comes into our home,” Kelsey said. “He has a lot of appointments at Vanderbilt and with his pediatrician in Paducah. The days that we don't have appointments, it feels really weird!”
Any change in Carter’s health can throw the family’s entire schedule off since he is often scheduled for many tests and checkups. This week, for example, he has had a virus that Kelsey said is similar to RSV.
“He had two appointments (Tuesday) that we were supposed to go to at Vanderbilt, but since he was sick, they have to wait four to six weeks for those studies,” Kelsey said. “He's getting a G-tube (gastronomy tube) on his side sometime in the spring, so they have to do all kinds of studies on him.”
To learn more about different ways to contribute to the fundraiser, call Downey at 270-227-3668.
