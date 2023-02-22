Garland: No foul play suspected in house fire fatality

Robert "Bob" McDaniel died at his home on Maplewood Circle on Feb. 8 during a house fire. Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland said an autopsy is being conducted, but no foul play is suspected.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – A Calloway County man recently died in a house fire, according to Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.

Eighty-year-old Robert “Bob” McDaniel was the resident of the house, which is located on Maplewood Circle just off KY 94 East. The fire occurred shortly after sunrise on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan said.