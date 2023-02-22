Garland: No foul play suspected in house fire fatality

MURRAY – A Calloway County man recently died in a house fire, according to Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
Eighty-year-old Robert “Bob” McDaniel was the resident of the house, which is located on Maplewood Circle just off KY 94 East. The fire occurred shortly after sunrise on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan said.
“It was on the east side of Murray, just outside of the town,” Morgan said. “We got the call at 7:03 that morning, and we were there until about 1 o'clock in the afternoon before we left. I had probably 10 or 11 trucks there and probably somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 firefighters.”
Morgan said it appeared that McDaniel might have become trapped in the house because of mobility problems.
“The gentleman was 80 years old and had issues of trying to get around,” he said. “The fire started more or less between him and the door that he used to get out. (McDaniel) didn’t call it in; actually, a bus driver going down the road called 911 to notify us. He just happened to be in the area and saw it.”
Garland responded to the scene and declared McDaniel deceased. He said the Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire, which is done any time a fire results in a fatality. He said an autopsy is being conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner, but no foul play is suspected. Morgan also said he thought the fire would likely be ruled accidental.
“While smoke inhalation is suspected (to be the cause of death), an autopsy was done to help determine the cause,” Garland said.
Funeral services for McDaniel were held on Feb. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.