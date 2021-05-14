MURRAY – With the Colonial Pipeline hack only recently dealt with, panic buying has reportedly contributed to the national gasoline price average rising above $3 for the first time since 2014.
According to the Washington Post, a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline – which runs from Texas to New Jersey and supplies gas all around the East and Southeast regions – led to massive amounts of panic buying from people afraid the country might run out of gas. Essentially a self-fulfilling prophecy, that panic appears to have led to at least 12,000 gas stations in around 11 states running out of gas even though government and industry officials said the country had plenty of fuel.
The pipeline resumed operations Wednesday night, but not before Colonial Pipeline Co. paid likely more than $4 million in ransom, Fox Business reported. The pipeline is 5,500 miles long and transports more than 100 million gallons of fuel per day, the network said.
A news release from GasBuddy said on Wednesday that the national average of $3 per gallon was the highest level in 2,381 days. However, it also said the average would have reached $3 even if the pipeline shutdown had not occurred because the main reason for the price increase is due to COVID-19 recovery in demand paired with slow improvement in supply.
According to Gasbuddy.com, the highest price in Murray for regular unleaded gasoline on Thursday was $2.99 at several locations, and the lowest price was $2.85 at one location. According to AAA, the average gas price in Kentucky on Thursday was $2.87 for regular unleaded, $3.173 for mid-grade, $3.478 for premium and $2.962 for diesel. That marks quite a difference from one year ago, when the average prices in Kentucky were $1.659 for regular, $1.986 for mid-grade, $2.30 for premium and $2.314 for diesel.
Lane Christian is the brand manager for Sommers Oil Company, which is based in Savannah, Georgia and supplies gasoline to customers in six other states besides Georgia: Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Virginia.
“When supply shrinks, demand increases exponentially,” Christian said. “So what it’s done to us on our end is, we have a barge terminal in Savannah – where product is barged in instead of piped in – and when that pipeline goes out, obviously, trucks are moving to where the gas is because people need that. Because of that, the logistical side of things is, one, back up, and then, two, around the pipeline, supply starts getting tight and stores start running out. It backlogs your barge terminals like Savannah because everyone is coming here to pull gas.
“When that happens, it creates a logistical nightmare because not only are people panic-buying around here because they’re seeing their friends in Atlanta out of gas. So then our consumption goes up around Savannah, which then creates further problems. Trucks we would be sending back out away from the coast to try to resupply are having to be utilized here. Then on top of that, your downtime increases because people are sitting in line for four or five hours to load the product, when in reality, on a normal day, it takes them 20-40 minutes to load. So it backloads everything.”
Christian said that a couple of days ago, he was at a station his company serves when he observed two different people purchase more than $300 worth of gas.
“There’s not a supply issue, but when you see demand do that, it obviously creates a supply issue,” he said.
Christian said he expected the pipeline would probably be fully restored within 7-10 days, but he did not expect operations to get back to normal for suppliers and their workers for about 14-17 days.
The Ledger & Times reached out to two companies that supply gasoline to the Murray area, but both declined to provide anyone for comment.
GasBuddy said in its release that despite the continued economic recovery, it does not expect summer gas prices to set records. Instead, the company expects prices to settle down to levels more similar to 2018: the national average briefly rising above $3 a gallon but eventually falling back under and remaining in the upper $2 to low $3 per gallon range.
However, the release added, “Should any major refinery issues develop in the midst of the summer travel season, gas prices could become impacted in a large way, especially if the economy continues to see solid recovery and demand for fuels increases.”
