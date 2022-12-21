FRANKFORT – (KT) While cold and windy conditions, along with some snow, are all in the forecast this weekend, one pleasant thing drivers in Kentucky will experience along the way are the lowest gas prices in 18 months.
According to GasBuddy.com, a crowd-sourced gas price tracking app and website, the average price in Kentucky as of Tuesday morning was $2.84 per gallon, which is a penny cheaper than Monday and 11 cents lower than this time last week. The price was $3.37 a month ago and a year ago drivers were paying $2.96 per gallon.
The current price at the pump is a stark contrast to just six months ago, when Kentucky’s average price was $4.82, nearly two dollars per gallon more.
For those of you who are planning out of state travel, you might want to consider topping off before you reach the state line. That’s because Kentucky remains well below the national average, which was $3.08 a gallon on Tuesday, compared to $3.30 a year ago, and $5.02 in mid-June.
“As 2022 draws to a close, we’ve seen gas prices cut nearly in half in some areas compared to this earlier this year — a well needed break from the sky-high prices we faced just six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Finally, things are starting to feel a bit more normal with gas prices far more affordable. Americans are saving around $25 per fill-up compared to prices this summer.”
De Haan did sound a cautionary note for the future. “While we’re closing out the year on a positive note, challenges remain that could drive prices up again next spring, so motorists might want to keep their expectations in check and enjoy the sub-$3 gasoline while they can.”
If you wish to download the GasBuddy mobile app for your phone, it is available at the app stores for both iPhone and Android devices, and the Kentucky price website for both regular and diesel fuel can be found at kentuckygasprices.com.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.