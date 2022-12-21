FRANKFORT – (KT) While cold and windy conditions, along with some snow, are all in the forecast this weekend, one pleasant thing drivers in Kentucky will experience along the way are the lowest gas prices in 18 months.

According to GasBuddy.com, a crowd-sourced gas price tracking app and website, the average price in Kentucky as of Tuesday morning was $2.84 per gallon, which is a penny cheaper than Monday and 11 cents lower than this time last week. The price was $3.37 a month ago and a year ago drivers were paying $2.96 per gallon.