FRANKFORT – (KT) For the first time in a month, gasoline prices in Kentucky as well as nationwide, are starting to show signs of a decline, signaling a possible end to the spike that began at the end of February.

According to GasBuddy.com, a website and mobile app that tracks the price at the pump across the United States and Canada, the average price per gallon in Kentucky at mid-day Monday stood at $3.41 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. That is down four cents from last week, up 26 cents from a month ago, and down 39 cents from last year on this date.

