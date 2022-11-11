Georgia elections chief Brad Raffensperger picks his own race for an audit

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, that his own reelection will be subjected to an audit in accordance with a state law.

 Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

ATLANTA — (TNS) Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger decided Thursday to audit his own reelection in a statewide ballot review, an effort to show whether voting machines got the results right.

Raffensperger said he picked the secretary of state’s race for the audit because it had the largest margin of any statewide contest, with the Republican incumbent defeating Democrat Bee Nguyen by 9.3 percentage points, making the outcome easier to confirm.