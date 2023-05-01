SPORTS-RAC-KENTUCKYDERBY-TRAINERS-GET

Todd Pletcher, the trainer of Forte, Kingsbarns and Tapit Trice, talks with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., right, outside his barn during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, on April 29, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. 

 Andy Lyons/Getty Images/TNS

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (TNS)It’s almost time for the annual Run for the Roses. 

The 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, and the top contenders for this year’s race are beginning to arrive on site.