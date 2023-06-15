Getting ‘forever chemicals’ out of your tap water could increase rates for Kentucky residents

An aerial photo of the Ohio River shows Northern Kentucky, at bottom, and Cincinnati. A study released in November 2019 found chemicals called PFAS at several water-treatment plants that draw water from the river.

 Lexington Herald-Leader

(TNS) Some utilities in Kentucky would likely have to upgrade treatment plants or processes to comply with a federal proposal aimed at reducing suspected cancer-causing chemicals in drinking water, which could mean rate increases for residents.

The chemicals are called per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

Recommended for you