Gilbertsville man charged with drug trafficking

MURRAY – A Gilbertsville was charged with drug trafficking Wednesday after a traffic stop by Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 641 North in Murray at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday. The passenger, Michael Melton, 50, Gilbertsville, was found to have a parole violation warrant and was also found to have 6.3 grams of methamphetamine on his person, CCSO said.
A search was conducted and a bag containing items consistent with trafficking were located along with some drug paraphernalia and pills, CCSO said. The parole violation warrant was for absconding parole supervision and failing to complete treatment for substance abuse after being convicted in Lyon County for trafficking a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine 2 grams or greater) and paroled on June 1, 2023.
Melton was arrested and lodged at the Calloway CountyJail. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense or greater (greater that or equal to 2 grams of meth); illegal possession of a legend drug; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.