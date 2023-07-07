Gilbertsville man charged with drug trafficking
Melton

MURRAY – A Gilbertsville was charged with drug trafficking Wednesday after a traffic stop by Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 641 North in Murray at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday. The passenger, Michael Melton, 50, Gilbertsville, was found to have a parole violation warrant and was also found to have 6.3 grams of methamphetamine on his person, CCSO said. 