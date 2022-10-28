NEW CONCORD – KY Lake Glamping had a strong turnout for its grand opening and ribbon-cutting earlier this week, and the owners say they have been bringing in tourists from a very wide geographical area since opening in the spring.

The idea of “glamping” has been quite trendy over the last few years, and it essentially means camping outdoors with all the comfortable accommodations you might want and without having to “rough it.” It is owned and operated by the Carver family of Murray, and Adam Carver said the idea came from his and Lisa’s daughters.