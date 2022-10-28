NEW CONCORD – KY Lake Glamping had a strong turnout for its grand opening and ribbon-cutting earlier this week, and the owners say they have been bringing in tourists from a very wide geographical area since opening in the spring.
The idea of “glamping” has been quite trendy over the last few years, and it essentially means camping outdoors with all the comfortable accommodations you might want and without having to “rough it.” It is owned and operated by the Carver family of Murray, and Adam Carver said the idea came from his and Lisa’s daughters.
“It was our daughters’ idea, so it’s kind of their business (run by) the girls and their husbands,” Adam said. “So it’s Sydney and Dustin Vance and Whitney and Austin Vitt and my wife and myself all in it together.”
“It’s a unique experience,” added Adam, who also owns Sirloin Stockade with Lisa. “People come into the restaurant and ask me about it all the time, and I tell them it’s sort of camping for non-campers. It’s people that don't have an RV, people that don't have a tent or don’t want a tent and don’t want to go to Walmart and buy sleeping bags and a Coleman stove and all the equipment you need to go camping. And then they’ll only go once a year. This is an opportunity for people who just want to experience camping, have a campfire, do some s’mores and some outside cooking and go out on the lake. We've got all kinds of rentals like kayaks, paddle boards, pontoon boats. People can have a weekend getaway and kind of feel like they're on a little mini vacation.”
Adam said they started construction three years ago, right around this time of year in 2019.
“Obviously, we had some setbacks with the COVID shutdown and lots of obstacles with different things,” Adams said. “So it took until March 1 of this year to finally be able to open up. The project has been amazing, and this year has been way beyond what we anticipated in regard to the revenues.”
Adam said the success has been encouraging, especially since he estimates only about a third of the site has been developed so far. He said they have been getting great feedback from their guests, some of whom have returned multiple times.
“Glamping is (taking off) across the country, mainly in mountain areas out in California and other areas with urban opportunities close by,” Adam said. “So with this area being so rural, the closest ‘glampground’ is in Asheville, North Carolina. So this is pretty unique for this region, but we’ve had folks camp with us from as far away as London, England. We had folks from London who came and stayed and they had a great time. I'm from England, so it was awesome for me to (see that). We've had folks from California, Florida, Chicago, all around the North.
“I always go visit with them when I'm out here and find out where they're from. Within this region, we had people from Hopkinsville this past week, and they loved it. We’ve had people from Nashville, people from Paducah, and lots of people from Murray come for a little weekend getaway and kind of hang out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.