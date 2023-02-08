FRANKFORT – (KT) The teacher shortage in Kentucky was the hot topic of discussion during a meeting of the House Education Committee on Tuesday, the first committee meeting when lawmakers returned to Frankfort for part two of the 2023 General Assembly.

Education Commissioner Jason Glass told the panel that over the past 10-15 years, there has been a nationwide decline of about a third in the number of people entering teacher education programs, although there has been some stability in Kentucky in recent years. “The University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University have increased in numbers, while other programs around the state have largely dropped in enrollment.”

Recommended for you