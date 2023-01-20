Corvette plant

General Motors recently unveiled its first hybrid-electric, all-wheel drive Corvette, the 2024 E-Ray, which is seen here in different colors lined up at the assembly plant in Bowling Green. The vehicle will be exclusively manufactured at the Bowling Green facility, and local media were recently given a tour as the new cars were revealed.

 Photo by Lisa Autry / WKYU-FM

BOWLING GREEN – (WKYU) General Motors has unveiled the next generation Corvette that will be built exclusively in Bowling Green. 

With global fanfare at the Motorama auto show in New York City, GM unveiled its first hybrid-electric, all-wheel drive Corvette, the 2024 E-Ray.