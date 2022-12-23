MURRAY – Just in time for Christmas – and before the winter storm canceled remaining collection times – the Salvation Army received two gold coins for its Red Kettle Campaign.
Over the years, as Salvation Army volunteers ring their bells collecting donations in front of retail stores for the red kettles, they have occasionally received anonymous donations of gold coins. Kerry Lambert, who coordinates the kettle campaign in Murray, said the surprise was discovered Wednesday night.
“We had kettles Wednesday night for eight hours at Walmart, and, of course, we count afterwards,” Lambert said. “Treasurer Mike Faihst and I were counting, and he found two coins. One is a pure 1-ounce Canadian gold coin, and then the other one was also a Canadian gold coin of a smaller amount. It didn't have a weight on it like (South African) Krugerrands and coins like that. Usually, the 1-ounce gold coins are actually marked on the coin, ‘one ounce, pure gold.’
“I’m estimating these gold coins are probably worth somewhere in the neighborhood of maybe $3,000 or $3,200. So, it’s a significant donation for the Salvation Army, and we'll be able to give money back to those who have a lot of needs.”
Last year’s campaign collected money for the victims of the western Kentucky tornadoes, and at more than $50,000, Lambert said it was the best the campaign they had ever done here. Even though the bell-ringers had to quit early on Thursday and cancel Friday and Saturday ringing because of the winter storm and “brutal” wind chill, Lambert said this has been another successful year.
“Without the gold coins, we’re just slightly behind last year,” Lambert said. “With the gold coins, I would say we’re even or slightly above last year.”
