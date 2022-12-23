Gold coins

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign received a surprise donation of two Canadian gold coins Wednesday. Campaign coordinator Kerry Lambert estimated that they could be worth around $3,000, and with Thursday's winter storm bringing the campaign to a premature close, they came at the perfect time.

 Photo provided

