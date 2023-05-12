The infamous Murray the dog succumbed to kidney failure last week. Murray’s favorite hangout was along Story and Johnson Avenues and sometimes he would venture a little further.

I first did a story a few years ago on Murray when he was staying around the home of Donna and Mike Cathey who are friends of mine. I was not familiar with Murray before I heard the story from them, but I have tried to keep up with him from time-to-time and, just a few weeks ago, was told by a friend they had seen him in his neighborhood.

