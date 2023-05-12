The infamous Murray the dog succumbed to kidney failure last week. Murray’s favorite hangout was along Story and Johnson Avenues and sometimes he would venture a little further.
I first did a story a few years ago on Murray when he was staying around the home of Donna and Mike Cathey who are friends of mine. I was not familiar with Murray before I heard the story from them, but I have tried to keep up with him from time-to-time and, just a few weeks ago, was told by a friend they had seen him in his neighborhood.
For those of you who might not be familiar with Murray, he was a feral dog who roamed the streets of Murray. For many years he and his mother could be found on the other side of town, but after his mother died, he found his way to the southside neighborhood and never departed far from that area. He would never let anyone get close enough to pet him and would only accept food or water when no one was around. He mostly did not bother anyone and stayed to himself, and he became quite a friend of most in the neighborhood who would leave food and water for him.
I was contacted by Sheila Holsapple from Second Chance Dog Rescue about Murray’s death. She knew so many people had been following him for many years and wanted everyone to know Murray was not hit by a car.
Apparently, he was not able to venture as far as he had in the past and was staying pretty much in the same area. Some in the neighborhood said at times he would be found standing in the road as if he didn’t know where he was. Sheila and Ruth Carneal and others would periodically check on him and they knew he was not doing well but could not get close enough to check him. They eventually found him laying under a tree and were able to wrap him in a blanket and transport him to the veterinarian where it was found he had acute renal failure. That had caused him to not act his usual self the past few weeks and explained his presence in the street. But Sheila said he was tested for heart worms and was negative! That is somewhat of a miracle, I believe, since he had never been treated for that or anything else in his years of life.
Many worried he would eventually be hit by a car, but Murray managed to take care of himself for 13 years. But not without the help and generosity of so many who lived in the neighborhoods where he called home who fed him and those who checked on him periodically. He was well looked after even though he didn’t ask for help.
Sheila, Ruth and others were with him when he was “put to sleep.”
Dr. Randy Taylor has agreed to allow a memorial to Murray to be placed on the edge of the lawn of his dental practice at the corner of Whitnell and Johnson. Sheila with Second Chance has set up an account at The Murray Bank for donations to help pay for his veterinarian bill, his cremation and the memorial. If you would like to donate to this fund, you may send a check made out to Murray Angel Dog Memorial Fund and mail to The Murray Bank South Branch or drop it off at the Southside branch office to the attention of Jenny Orr.
Murray’s legacy will live on for many years and his memorial will be the proof of his existence and the care showed to him by so many. I will publish a photo when his memorial is placed.
