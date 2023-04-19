GOP blocks attempt to put Feinstein substitute on Judiciary

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) makes her way to the Senate chambers at the U.S. Capitol on Feb, 16, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) Senate Republicans objected Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s bid to temporarily replace California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee.

“Our colleague and friend has made her wish clear,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the floor, seeking consent for Feinstein to step down temporarily. “Today, I am acting not just as leader, but as Dianne’s friend in honoring her wishes until she returns to the Senate.”