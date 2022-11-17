GOP civil war pits Ron vs. Don with a presidential nomination at stake

US President Donald Trump (right) and Florida's governor Ron DeSantis hold a COVID-19 and storm preparedness roundtable in Belleair, Florida, July 31, 2020.

 Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Former President Donald Trump’s decision Tuesday night to announce a reelection bid a week after the midterm elections escalated what had been a simmering feud within the ranks of the GOP into a full-scale civil war.

At the center sits Ron DeSantis, Florida’s newly-reelected governor who rocketed to national prominence as the darling apprentice of the former president.

