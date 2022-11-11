GOP increases supermajority in both Kentucky chambers

The Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., is pictured on April 7, 2021. Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Kentucky Today file photo

FRANKFORT – (KT) Republican legislative leaders said Wednesday they weren’t surprised by the outcome of Tuesday’s election that saw both Constitutional amendments go down to defeat, while the GOP expanded on its supermajority in both chambers of the General Assembly.

House Speaker Davis Osborne, R-Prospect, said the results on the amendments was not a huge shock. “The spending on Constitutional Amendment 2 [dealing with abortion] was overwhelming by opponents, and it actually ending up being closer than I heard many predict.” The percentage was 52-47 with 93% of the vote counted.