GOP increases supermajority in both Kentucky chambers

FRANKFORT – (KT) Republican legislative leaders said Wednesday they weren’t surprised by the outcome of Tuesday’s election that saw both Constitutional amendments go down to defeat, while the GOP expanded on its supermajority in both chambers of the General Assembly.
House Speaker Davis Osborne, R-Prospect, said the results on the amendments was not a huge shock. “The spending on Constitutional Amendment 2 [dealing with abortion] was overwhelming by opponents, and it actually ending up being closer than I heard many predict.” The percentage was 52-47 with 93% of the vote counted.
Osborne admitted Amendment 1, which would allow lawmakers to call themselves into special session and extend regular sessions beyond their constitutionally mandated end dates, was going to be a herculean effort to pass.
“There was no one lining up to spend money for it, and not a lot of people signed up to spend money against it. About a half million dollars came in from a couple of organizations to spend against it. It’s a very, very complicated amendment to read.”
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, touted continued gains made by Republicans in Kentucky where they picked up two Senate seats, giving them 31 of the 38, and a net gain of five in the House, giving them 80. “All Constitutional offices except for one [Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat] - this shows what this state is like. If you think about one significant race, the governor’s cousin lost his attempt to re-enter politics by losing the county judge-executive’s position in Henderson County by over 20 points.”
“I was pleased for it, obviously as a leader in the House,” Osborne added. “I was pleased for it as a resident of the commonwealth who wants to see bold action taken to address the problems of the commonwealth.”
Someone else who was pleased by how the election was conducted was Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams. “Kentucky continues to lead the nation in election administration. I’m proud that our people resisted falsehoods about our election process and voted in historic numbers – a huge vote of confidence in our system.”
He did say there was some tweaking he will seek to have lawmakers address in 2023, given long lines seen on election day, despite three days of early voting.
“As we look to further election reform, expanding access should focus on expanding the number of voting locations rather than the number of voting days. As in 2020, 2021 and 2022, I will work in good faith with both Republicans and Democrats in the 2023 legislative session to further improve elections in Kentucky.”
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
