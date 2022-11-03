Government’s unusual argument for affirmative action: national security

Proponents for affirmative action in higher education rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) The conservative-controlled Supreme Court appears ready to curtail the use of race in college admissions. But the federal government has offered an unexpected defense of the practice: national security.

The court is mulling whether to toss a 19-year-old precedent that has allowed schools to consider race as one of multiple factors in admissions, and justices are expected to issue a ruling before the end of the term in June that could upend admissions policies nationwide.