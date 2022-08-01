HAZARD — (TNS) Four days into the flooding disaster after record rainfall in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state and region are still in rescue and recovery mode to find missing people and identify the dead.

At a news conference at the Perry County Courthouse on Sunday morning, Beshear confirmed there are 26 Kentuckians who have died in the area as a result of flooding. There are bodies, he said, they are still processing and will be for days to come.