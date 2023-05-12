MURRAY – Any college student has likely faced plenty of challenges on their path to graduation, but not many have had the kinds of obstacles Sydney Kessler has. As she prepares for commencement ceremonies at Murray State University this Saturday, though, her life story is a reminder that a disability does not need to stop anyone from achieving their most ambitious goals.
Kessler, 23, is a senior from Louisville, and she said a freak accident on a soccer field in 2019 left her paralyzed from the waist down.
“It was April 8; it was kind of toward the end of the spring semester of my freshman year,” Kessler said. “It had rained the day before, and (some on) the day of. I was just running, playing in an intramural soccer game, and it was muddy, so I just fell and slipped in the mud. Then when I fell, I just kind of twisted the wrong way. I had previous spine surgeries (due to scoliosis), and so that previous history plus just falling the wrong way (led to the injury). I couldn't feel or move anything when I was on the field, and I knew something was not right.”
After the accident, Kessler spent two weeks in Louisville’s Norton Hospital before spending the month after that at the Frazier Rehab Institute. In rehab, she had to learn how to sit up in bed, how to transfer from a chair to a wheelchair and how to navigate it, as well as opening doors and other everyday tasks that were no longer easy. As an athletic 19-year-old, losing the ability to use her legs made her extremely sad, but she said the team who worked with her helped her to believe in herself and see that her life was not ruined after all.
After she finished her stint at Frazier, Kessler said she did outpatient rehab for the next seven months and finished her courses from the spring semester to earn 18 credit hours.
“I wanted to come back to Murray State in the fall, but it was just not feasible, so I did online courses,” Kessler said. “I never missed a semester of school. I did online courses, outpatient therapy and learned how to drive with hand controls. I felt like slowly, throughout that process, I was getting more of what I call ‘pieces’ of my life back, and then coming back to Murray was one of those big pieces.”
Kessler finally returned to campus in January of 2020, but, of course, she was only there for eight weeks before the pandemic shut everything down. Despite that setback, she kept her spirits up through physical activity.
“I was really active before my injury,” Kessler said. “I mean, I was a runner, I played basketball, and so that didn't just go away when I got hurt. I just had to find new ways to do active things. Through word of mouth at the rehab facility, I met people that were doing rowing and then I met people that were doing rock climbing. I had an internship at Michigan Medicine (part of University of Michigan Health) this past summer and was able to try out wheelchair basketball and tennis, and through all of that, handcycling came into the picture.”
“Rock climbing is hard,” Kessler added laughing. “It’s like 100 pull-ups because I can’t use my legs, so they’re just kind of dead weight. (Someone took) a picture of me where I’m at the top and my chair is below me at the bottom on the ground, and I feel like that picture just says a lot – at first, I didn't really know if I could make it to the top because after the first pull-up I was like, ‘This is kind of hard!’ You have to pull up your entire body weight, but I feel like it just shows that you can do something new. I had never even tried rock climbing before, but I've been able to try different things that I might have not been able to try before.”
Kessler is now training to handcycle a racing wheelchair – which has two large wheels on the sides and a smaller one in the front – in the New York City Marathon this coming November. She said she is being sponsored by the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which was founded by the late “Superman” actor and his wife and researches treatments and therapies for spinal cord injuries, several of which she said she benefited from at Frazier. In exchange for the foundation paying her entry fee, she has pledged to raise $5,000 for the charity.
“It’s about $300 to get into the marathon, so they pay that and then I fundraise $5,000 and get to train for it,” Kessler said. “My 18-week training plan starts June 5, so it's kind of a long process training for a marathon. I always wanted to run a half marathon or something like that, so I might as well just handcycle a full one!”
During her internship at Michigan Medicine, Kessler worked on a project called “Prescription and Play,” which involves getting adaptive sports and fitness resources to patients with spinal cord injuries. She said that perfectly matched her aspiration to become a doctor and help others who have suffered injuries similar to hers.
“I want to go into physical medicine and rehab,” she said. “My dream job would be to work in an inpatient rehab facility, maybe with spinal cord injuries, but I don’t know because there's a lot of different populations that come into an inpatient facility. I felt like my physician back in Louisville has given a lot to me, and it would be a way that I get to give back to the medical community that has really improved my quality of life and let me continue on with life after the injury.”
Kessler said she is currently working to get her applications to several medical schools before they are due at the end of this month, and she plans to take the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) in June. In the meantime, she said she is looking forward to Saturday’s graduation.
“I'm really excited,” she said. “It's kind of bittersweet to leave Murray. This community has supported me and rooted me on for the past five years. It's bittersweet, but I feel like my major, exercise science, and all the courses have prepared me well for the next steps. But I am excited for Saturday because I feel like it's been a long time in the making and it will be one more thing I’ve accomplished. I didn't really even know if it would be possible four years ago. I mean, I always had the intention of finishing school, but I just didn't know if I could come back to Murray or what that would look like.”
Kessler added that she was very proud to have recently earned the award for most Outstanding Senior in Exercise Science from the School of Nursing and Health Professionals.
“I feel like that's a tremendous honor and really a testament to every individual that's supported me, motivated me and made me a better learner,” she said.
