Grammy-nominated Louisville rapper Jack Harlow coming to Murray

 Photo provided

MURRAY – Multiple Grammy Award-nominated rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Jack Harlow will be bringing the just-announced “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour” to Murray on Dec. 1.

According to a news release, this will be the third annual “No Place Like Home” tour, which will include six Kentucky cities. It will kick off on Friday, Nov. 24, at the Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro and will wrap up in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Sunday, Dec. 1. The Murray concert will be on Friday, Dec. 1, at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.