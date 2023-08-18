Grammy-nominated Louisville rapper Jack Harlow coming to Murray

MURRAY – Multiple Grammy Award-nominated rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Jack Harlow will be bringing the just-announced “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour” to Murray on Dec. 1.
According to a news release, this will be the third annual “No Place Like Home” tour, which will include six Kentucky cities. It will kick off on Friday, Nov. 24, at the Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro and will wrap up in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Sunday, Dec. 1. The Murray concert will be on Friday, Dec. 1, at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
Hailed as the "hitmaker of tomorrow" by Variety, Harlow is one of music's brightest stars. The Louisville native boasts six Grammy Award nominations, two No. 1 singles, nearly 30 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 10 billion career streams to date. Harlow released his critically acclaimed, RIAA platinum-certified debut album, “Thats What They All Say” in December 2020, which featured the chart-topping, 8x Platinum worldwide hit, "Whats Poppin.” The song earned Harlow his first Grammy nomination for "Best Rap Performance," along with a wide array of other award nominations.
The Generation Now/Atlantic Records artist reached even greater heights in May 2022, with his Gold-certified sophomore album, “Come Home The Kids Miss You,” highlighted by the bombastic Platinum-certified lead single "Nail Tech" and the chart topping, multiple-Grammy-nominated, 2X platinum single "First Class.” The song made a spectacular debut at atop the Billboard "Hot 100," marking his first solo No. 1 single, while earning the biggest streaming week of 2022. In April 2023, Harlow returned with his third studio album, “Jackman,” which some critics have called his most mature and in-depth work to date.
Harlow has graced the covers of Rolling Stone, GQ, Forbes, Variety, Complex, SPIN, Footwear News and XXL's coveted Freshman Class Issue, and brought his captivating live show to TV with performances on “Saturday Night Live” (which he also hosted last year), “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards and Kids Choice Awards, to name a few. Earlier this year, Harlow made his acting debut, starring in the remake of the 1992 comedy “White Men Can't Jump."
The tour will feature the following Kentucky stops:
• Friday, Nov. 24 – Owensboro – Owensboro Sports Center
• Saturday, Nov. 25 – Pikeville – Appalachian Wireless Arena
• Sunday, Nov. 26 – Covington – Truist Arena
• Friday, Dec. 1 – Murray – CFSB Center
• Saturday, Dec. 2 – Bowling Green – E.A. Diddle Arena
• Sunday, Dec. 3 – Lexington – Rupp Arena
