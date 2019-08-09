MURRAY — The latest list of indictments of a Calloway County grand jury includes additional charges against a former Murray High School teacher and coach charged with sexually-based offenses.
Mark Boggess, 53, of Murray, is named in an indictment that charges him with five counts of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
This comes after Murray police arrested Boggess in April after a surveillance camera was discovered by staff at Murray High inside a restroom. Court records show that some students were captured on video inside that restroom.
In making its ruling, the grand jury stated that, “between the first day of January 2019 and the 25th day of April 2019, in Calloway County, Kentucky, (Boggess) committed the offense of possession of viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor when, having knowledge of its content, character and that the sexual performance is by a minor, he intentionally viewed matter which visually depicts an actual sexual performance by a minor person, in violation of (Kentucky Revised Statute) 531.355.”
Murray police arrested Boggess on April 25, the day the camera was discovered by Murray High staff. The arrest came after Murray Police Department Detective Andrew Wiggins interviewed Boggess after MPD was called to the campus.
Boggess waived a preliminary hearing in Calloway District Court in late May and the case went to the grand jury. The preliminary hearing would have been utilized to determine if enough probable cause existed in the case to move it forward.
Boggess is already charged with three counts of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and seven counts of voyeurism.
Boggess was arraigned in front of Judge James T. Jameson on July 16 in Calloway Circuit Court; Boggess entered a not guilty plea. Boggess is next due in court Sept. 19.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
