(TNS)  A Kentucky business owner has been federally indicted for defrauding the government of more than $80,000 in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program during COVID-19.

Prageeth Hettiarachchi, a 41-year-old Lexington resident, is charged with seven counts of wire fraud — five are related to government loans, and two are connected to defrauding an elderly woman, according to an indictment.