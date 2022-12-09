MAYFIELD – Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary of the evening an EF-4 tornado cut a 165.7-mile path across western Kentucky, decimating the City of Mayfield along with several other communities.
Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry and Mayfield Fire Chief and Director of Graves County Emergency Medical Services Jeremy Creason reflected in recent interviews on Dec. 10, 2021 – what they will never forget, what lessons they learned and what the next steps of the recovery phase are.
“The night of the storm, with everything that was going on, trying to get trucks out of our building, getting streets and roads cleared so that we could respond to calls, getting our staff in, getting mutual aide in, getting our elected officials together and setting up that command structure, there were so many things going on at one time,” Creason said. “As the chief of the department, my job is the incident command for fire and EMS for the overall scene, everything in Mayfield and Graves County. Honestly, that night, I went out and helped some people get to the fire station to get some shelter, but I never really went more than a block and a half to two blocks from the building. It was dark; there was still rain moving through. So, what really stands out (is) the next morning. I walked out of the fire station as the sun was coming up, and I was standing in 6th Street, there between the fire station and where the First National Bank was, and just looking out over our city and seeing the devastation.
“I’ll never forget – this was one morning, two or three days into it; still couldn’t get anywhere – and there at where the CFSB, it’s the 121 Bypass, daylight had started there and I looked at the little side road – there are several businesses up and down that side road – and I noticed that the State of Kentucky had brought in this fleet – and I know they came from all over the state – trucks and equipment. I stopped what I was doing before I went into the bank where our operations were and I went and thanked all those men and women for being there. That was the transportation cabinet; that was just one wing of all the different operations from the Kentucky EPA to all the other different agencies that were involved; they became one. … (The state) did wonderful in my eyes.”
“Things that I would, going forward, that I will always take with me is the humanity side of it. The immediate needs,” Perry said. I know that you can’t prepare for everything; I get that. So, we prepare for the next event and we prepare and prepare and then something different happens that’s way out of scale. But I do know that preparing ourselves – we went through the ice storm in ’09 – understanding things like how do we communicate when there are no communications. How are we going to move around when all the roads are blocked? There’s just a lot of those things that I look back now and I think I am so proud of the way we reacted. We had lots of help, by the way, from adjoining counties from Calloway to McCracken and across the state and, really, the country.”
“Talking about the help that’s come in here, groups like Mercy Chefs that fed so many — I’m going to say thousands of people — because they provided meals daily to all the volunteers and the folks that were affected,” Perry said. “I think about Samaritan’s Purse; a lot of the people that were here are gone now, and Samaritan’s Purse moved in and set up shop to stay here and help us until we get back. I don’t want to forget about the volunteers and the churches that came from all over the country to help us. That was right there at Christmas; a lot of people could be at home with their family and not be in a mess like that, but they were there and they spent their Christmas with us.”
“From the eyes of a fire chief and EMS director, I cannot express how proud I am of the men and women who wear our uniform,” Creason said. “There were eight of us, I believe, in Station 1 that night, and we were victims also; but as soon as the storm passed over, we switched into that response phase and immediately went to work. Within an hour, tops, every employee I had on staff had reported to work. A lot of them left their families at home without power, but they came to work. I had to make some of them go home; they didn’t want to leave until the job was done. I cannot be any more proud of the men and women who work at the Mayfield Fire Department, the job that they did, the professionalism, the dedication that they showed, just being a servant to the community, a servant to their neighbors. That’s one thing that will always stand out in my mind.”
Creason likened the response effort to a sprint, whereas the recovery effort is more of a marathon.
“We’re trying to do things in a methodical way that sets us up for success in the future,” Creason said. “It’s an opportunity to come back stronger and better prepared. When I sit down with our architect and we’re looking at design ideas for a new fire station, the thing I repeat time and time again is that I want this station to set us up for long-term success. I don’t want to go back into what we had before. I want to go back to a building that is better and allows room for growth as, I hope, the City of Mayfield grows.
“We’ve tried to step back and do our after-action reports and analysis. As a department, we train on mass casualty incidents; we train on disasters, but we never trained on getting hit ourselves. The fire station being basically destroyed. Losing all of our city infrastructure, in all of the (planning), you never really throw that in as a variable. So, as we work to rebuild, strengthening that infrastructure is a priority for me.”
Perry advised that Codell Construction Company has been hired to help advise officials as they rebuild. “Jim Codell is being very good to work with us and helping us with timelines and understanding these are things we have to meet to make sure to get to the next step,” Perry said. “He’s leading the process on the rebuild for the jail, the courthouse and the American Legion building. He’s making sure, walking us through all those steps, and that’s going very good.”
One thing Perry noted was that citizens really like the temporary location of the post office, county government offices and the judicial center to the Plaza on Paris Road in Mayfield because of its accessibility. Unlike the old courthouse, there are no stairs to climb in addition to having ample parking. “They all really like it,” he said. “So, that’s something that I’ve taken back that I know when we put this building back that we have to address parking and we have to address accessibility.”
The city has hired an urban planner, Mark Arnold, to work on a new “master plan” for the city. “From a local government side, we have to rebuild better and set ourselves up for success for the next 50-100 years,” Creason said.
Both officials said it is impossible to experience such a large-scale natural disaster without learning lessons.
“Are there things that we would have changed? Yeah, there’s things I would’ve done different; but that’s my daily life; there’s always things I’d do different,” Perry said. “But the good has far outweighed the bad. For me, personally, I didn’t really recognize that we had homeless people in Graves County prior to the tornado; I just didn’t realize that. Not because I didn’t want to, just because I’ve always been caught up in my job. But after that night happened, there’s lots of people that were homeless from the tornado but homeless prior to the tornado. It changed my outlook on local government altogether.”
Perry also said that it is important to be adaptable and to make sure that efforts to help victims are actually helpful.
“I think the biggest thing was getting aid immediately, with an organized effort that happens overnight instead of months because time is of the essence in my opinion,” Perry said. “I’m so thankful that everyone was involved; I’ll never not say that. What I’m saying is that, now that we’ve been through one, I can look back and say, ‘What do we have available? What can we do? What can we not do?’ Well, your hotels. Who would’ve ever thought that was going to be a place that we needed the night of? If something like this hits again (we need to make sure) that we know on a daily basis what is available for room and board for many miles around us. Then you’ve got to figure out who’s going to open the path when all your power lines are laying on the ground? You’ve got to adapt.
“One of the things that I’ve learned is that we have to have regional relationships and those have to be strong relationships,” Creason said. “Whether it be Chief Kyle in Paducah or Chief Poligruto in Murray, it’s so important that we are able to make a phone call, whether it’s me to them or them to me, and say, ‘Hey, I need help,’ and have the confidence that help is coming. And it showed that night that we’re there because every disaster has to be put to scale, whether it’s a tornado in Mayfield or an earthquake that impacts all of west Kentucky, you’re going to be overwhelmed.”
From an infrastructure standpoint, Creason said his priorities moving forward include having a stand alone emergency operations center and decentralized storm shelters. In addition, to bolster communications between first responders, there are plans in the works to transition to the Kentucky State Police radio system.
For both Perry and Creason, the biggest take away of the Dec. 10 tornado is a renewed faith in the goodness of people.
“Humanity is number one; I probably realized more that night and the days that came after the 10th that material things mean nothing,” Perry said. “Bricks and mortar can all be put back, to make sure that your brothers and sisters are being taken care of, that’s what I’ve taken from the whole thing. It changed our job – we went from aiding in just local government issues over the last couple of years to making sure that people are taken care of.
The City of Mayfield and Graves County governments are sponsoring a service to commemorate anniversary “A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember,” which will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Graves County High School Gymnasium, 1220 Eagles Way in Mayfield. The public is invited to attend.
The Ledger & Times also attempted to reach Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan to be included in this story, but she was out of town.
