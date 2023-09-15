US-NEWS-TERROR-WATCHLIST-BORDER-GET

A migrant who has crossed into the U.S. from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, gets frisked by a Border Patrol Agent on Aug. 25, 2023. 

 Suzanne Cordeirro/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON – (TNS) A growing number of people on the U.S. Terrorist Watchlist were encountered at U.S. borders in 2023, homeland security officials said on Thursday, noting in an annual report that a record number of migrant arrivals had “complicated border and immigration security” this past year.

Approximately 160 non-U.S. citizens on the watchlist attempted to cross into the United States in 2023, “most of whom were encountered attempting to illegally enter between ports of entry,” the Department of Homeland Security said in its annual Homeland Threat Assessment. That is an increase from 2022, when border officials encountered roughly 100 individuals on the watchlist attempting to enter the country.

