FRANKFORT — This summer, 1,052 outstanding Kentucky high school seniors representing 119 counties completed the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program (GSP). For more than four decades, the residential program has focused on enhancing Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders through educational and career opportunities at college campuses across the state.

Gov. Andy Beshear, a GSP alumnus from 1995, congratulated the scholars on their achievements, encouraged them to continue their path to success and leadership and answered many questions about his own trajectory, as well as the paths that lay ahead for the young leaders.