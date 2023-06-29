MURRAY – After five years, the Governor’s Scholars Program has returned to Murray State University’s campus, and the program is currently in full swing.
Murray State is one of three universities hosting GSP this year, with the other two being Centre College and Morehead State University. More than 350 high school students from all over the state arrived on campus Sunday and will be in town for the next few weeks, with the session ending on July 29. Aristófanes Cedeño is the executive director and academic dean who oversees the entire program, but he is also a faculty member for the Murray State campus this year.
“It's going well,” Cedeño said Wednesday afternoon as the scholars were filing into Roy Stewart Stadium to take a group photo. “We have 1,055 students on three sites, with 352 here in Murray. This is our 41st summer, and the first time we came here to Murray was 1985. (We came back) in 1988, ’89, ’92, and returned in 2010 to 2018. And now we’re here again for three more summers.
“The mission is to enhance Kentucky's next generation of civic and economic leaders. They come from 119 counties out of 120 counties in Kentucky, and we make a considered effort to have all counties represented. The one not represented did not submit any application this year. We receive about 75% funding from state appropriations, and about 25% funding is privately raised. We have been in that system since the beginning.”
Melony Shemberger is the campus director for GSP at Murray State, and she said 87 counties are represented among the scholars here this summer. She said that before her current position with the program, she had also been involved with GSP at other locations in the last few years.
“2018 was the last year that GSP was at Murray State, and I went off to Morehead State University for GSP in 2019 and then 2020 was (the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic),” Shemberger said. “During the COVID year, public institutions could not be open, but private ones could do their own thing, so GSP at Bellarmine and GSP at Centre operated on an abbreviated schedule, and I went to Centre. When we went back to the regular schedule, basically the contracts on all three campuses at that time, Bellarmine, Centre and Morehead were extended by a year. So in 2021 and ’22, I was at Morehead. … Every campus is a little different, but we're still one program. That's one of the things that we really try to emphasize because each of us has different access to different resources based on where we are, but every campus has been wonderful.”
Now that GSP is back in Murray after half a decade’s absence, Shemberger said she has “felt the love” from the community in a big way.
“GSP is important to Murray State University, and it's also important to Murray,” she said. “People in the community were reaching out to some of the Murray faculty – we have about five or six faculty members who teach at Murray State during the academic year – because they knew that GSP was coming back.”
One example was with the Kazoo Band for the FNB Bank Freedom Fest Parade, which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. It’s also been several years since the Kazoo Band has been in the parade, but GSP scholars were always a big part of it when Murray State hosted the program, so Shemberger said band organizer Roger Reichmuth wasted no time in contacting faculty to coordinate with them.
“(That shows how) GSP is an integral part of this community,” Shemberger said. “People enjoy seeing the scholars here, they are interested in seeing the projects that they do, the lessons that they learn, the events they get to attend, and the employees here at Murray State work extremely hard to really help us make things happen.”
Since she is new to her current role, Shemberger said she hasn’t gotten the “full campus administrative perspective” yet, but as a faculty member of previous program years, she has seen just how valuable an experience GSP is for both the scholars and the adults that work with them.
“This is all about the students, but they teach us something too,” Shemberger said. “In this community, we say we are all scholars because we are; as the faculty, we might facilitate the instruction, but the scholars have some freedom to learn in ways they don't get in the typical classroom during the academic year. We tried to design some opportunities for them that they would be excited to engage somehow, think about different perspectives that they might not have been introduced to (in) their hometowns.
“What excites me (even) more is seeing their progression through the five weeks. When they all come, they're nervous, they're excited, and then they get to know each other rather quickly. Then they get exposed to some different ideas to different ways of looking at academic content.”
As an example, each of the six years she has participated, Shemberger taught her business accounting and entrepreneurship class how to read a business income statement, as well as how to read cash flow statements, balance sheets and other financial documents. While that might sound boring to most of the general public – let alone teenagers – that was not the case for those students.
“You would think they would hate that, but oh my gosh,” Shemberger said. “Every summer, they love that activity because they don't get exposed to that (in school). I think sometimes if we just find other pieces to share with them, they really will run with it.
“And that's just the academic side. The social aspect is also important to their growth to becoming a leader, whether that is a leader in the front stage or a leader in the mix or a leader in the back. You need leaders all over, so seeing them develop socially (has been satisfying).”
Warren Edminster, director of the Honors College at Murray State, is the campus liaison for GSP and has taught at Murray State since 2008. He has written the bid proposal to bring it here each time in the last 15 years, with 2010 being the first year he was successful in securing the bid. The program was held in Murray for nine summers under three consecutive three-year contracts, and after such a long gap, he said he is pleased to see the scholars back.
“It’s lots of nice energy on campus,” he said. “We have students from all over Kentucky wandering around the campus, and these are top students (because) each high school recommends their best students to go forward into the Governor's Scholars Program.”
While the scholars always have a great experience on campus, hosting GSP also helps provide Murray State with additional statewide exposure, Edminster said..
“For Murray State, I think, first of all, that the Governor’s Scholars Program very much ties in with our core mission of educating students in our service region,” he said. “We believe strongly in what GSP does, and we are excited to be able to support that mission. It also is good for our own recruitment. Since Murray State is way over in the western corner of the state, this will be the first time most of the students have ever seen Murray State and its beautiful campus, so they will actually be able to consider Murray State as an option when they're looking at colleges.”
In addition to Edminster, Shemberger said Housing and Dining Services, the RacerCard Office and many others on campus have been great to work with and love having the scholars here.
“They love our being here, and we're so appreciative that Murray State was able to submit a proposal to have GSP back,” Shemberger said.
