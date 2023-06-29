MURRAY – After five years, the Governor’s Scholars Program has returned to Murray State University’s campus, and the program is currently in full swing.

Murray State is one of three universities hosting GSP this year, with the other two being Centre College and Morehead State University. More than 350 high school students from all over the state arrived on campus Sunday and will be in town for the next few weeks, with the session ending on July 29. Aristófanes Cedeño is the executive director and academic dean who oversees the entire program, but he is also a faculty member for the Murray State campus this year.

